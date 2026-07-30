Cooper Kupp shows no sign of slowing down as Seahawks put pads on for first time since Super Bowl

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – For the first time since that glorious late afternoon in Santa Clara on Feb. 8, the Seahawks put on full pads and did some hitting Thursday morning at the VMAC.

“It’s just like the kids’ first day of school,” said receiver Cody White, entering his seventh NFL training camp of what was Day 5 of the team’s training camp.

“It’s exciting for everybody knowing it’s going to be the first day we’re really hitting, getting pads on pads. It’s a fun day.”

To coach Mike Macdonald, it was “a really great day,” not just because of getting the pads on and playing some real football but also because there did not appear to be any new injuries, always a concern this time of year.

Marveling at the weather, the setting and the sight of bald eagles and Blue Angels flying overhead – the latter on their practice runs across the nearby Seafair course – Macdonald said, “I don’t know if it gets much better than this.’’

Standouts included one of the team’s oldest veterans – receiver Cooper Kupp – and one of its biggest emerging stars – defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

Also a highlight was the presence of cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who continues to take part fully in practice despite an unsettled contract situation.

Also noteworthy was the sight of safety Nick Emmanwori on the sidelines for the first time since camp began after having had recent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle and while still on the physically unable to perform list.

We’ll touch on those topics and more in our daily review of training camp.

Kupp bringing his hard hat

Some have wondered if Kupp’s role could be diminished this season with the Seahawks hoping to integrate Rashid Shaheed into the offense more and with second-year receiver Tory Horton, who missed the second half of last season with a shin injury, taking part in all of practice Thursday after getting a day off earlier in the week.

But despite being 33 years old, Kupp has shown no signs of slowing down early in camp.

After turning in one of the highlight plays of camp earlier this week with a diving one-handed grab near the sideline, he had another handful of catches on Thursday, including getting behind rookie safety Bud Clark for a big gain during a one-on-one session.

Kupp said earlier this week his approach to this year’s camp is no different from any other since he entered the NFL in 2017.

“The first one is always super different, but it’s the one that stands out,” he said. “You’re in your rookie year and you’re just not sure. You have no idea what it’s going to be like. After that first one, it’s the same thing. … I think Mike (Macdonald) does a great job of making sure that you’ve got to come to work every day with your lunch pail and hard hat.”

Murphy stars in one-on-one drills

What is always a highlight of the first practice in pads are one-on-one pass rush drills between offensive and defensive linemen.

In general, the offensive linemen seemed to get the better of it, notably left tackle Charles Cross, who held off Uchenna Nwosu and Dante Fowler Jr. on back-to-back snaps.

The overall standout was Murphy, who had an early win against guard Christian Haynes and had straight snaps where he got past Grey Zabel.

The snaps showed just how big of a force Murphy has become as he enters his third NFL season. Macdonald noted he was watching another drill and didn’t see those reps.

But he said Murphy is off to a good start in camp.

“Really expect Murph to have a spike in productivity rushing the passer,” Macdonald said. “He’s earned it. But he does it every day and it’s great work for our offensive line. He’s in a great spot.”

Macdonald impressed by Witherspoon’s commitment

Witherspoon remains under contract through the 2027 season. But he and the team have been working since the spring on an extension that would sew him up into the next decade, similar to the deal receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got in March.

If Witherspoon had wanted to make a statement about not being happy with his situation, Thursday would have been a day to do it with pads going on and potential injury risk going up.

Witherspoon was a full participant throughout, as he has been for every practice of the offseason and training camp.

“Really impressed by it, honestly,” Macdonald said. “Just one of those things where it’s something that you’re not used to dealing with as a player. So, to be able to kind of take that, whatever is going on that front and compartmentalize that shows you his maturity and his commitment to the team.”

Emmanwori ‘attacking’ his recovery

Emmanwori hadn’t been seen during the practices open to the media since camp began and it was revealed he’d had surgery to clean up issues with the ankle he injured before the Super Bowl and had been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

He was on the sidelines for some of Thursday’s workout, which led to a question to Macdonald about where things stand in his recovery.

“He’s in an adverse situation,” Macdonald said. “He’s attacking it. That’s all you can ask him to do. He’s made a lot of progress, which is exciting. It’s one of these things where you don’t want to put a timetable on it because you don’t want to limit him but just go rip it every day.“

Injury report

Rookie defensive lineman Deven Eastern was activated off the physically unable to perform list and took part in practice. That leaves just two players remaining on the PUP list – Emmanwori and running back Zach Charbonnet.

A handful of players sat out practice Thursday with injuries suffered during camp – rookie cornerback Julian Neal, receivers Jake Bobo and Irvin Charles, defensive lineman Brandon Pili and defensive ends/linebackers Jared Ivey and Jamie Sheriff.

Macdonald has declined to give specifics on injuries suffered so far in camp and did so again when asked Thursday. But he indicated none are serious.

For the group, Macdonald said: “Some training camp things. And they’ll be back. There’s nothing crazy going on right now. Just training camp stuff.”