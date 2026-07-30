Hinder and Finger Eleven set to rock Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Hinder and Finger Eleven will bring 2000s rock anthems to Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino this weekend.

Hinder was formed in Oklahoma City in 2001 and released their multiplatinum debut album, “Extreme Behavior,” in 2005.

The band found quick success with the record and the hit single “Lips of an Angel,” in particular. They have also become known for songs like “Get Stoned,” “Better Than Me,” “Without You,” and recent singles like “Live Without It” and “Bad Decisions.”

Finger Eleven was founded as a high school band in Ontario, Canada, in 1990 – when they were initially known as Rainbow Butt Monkeys. The band released an album and multiple EPs before changing their name in 1997.

The band released a slew of alt-rock favorites through the 2000s, including the multiplatinum hit single “Paralyzer” as well as “One Thing,” “Falling On,” “I’ll Keep Your Memory Vague” and “Living in a Dream.”

Hinder and Finger Eleven will perform at Spokane Tribe Casino on Friday. General admission tickets can be purchased through AXS for $53.44.