‘I feel a responsibility … to put us on the map’: Spokane native Liam St. John returns to the District Bar

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s own Liam St. John will return for a hometown show after releasing a unique global live album and latest single “Send for me,” with more music on the way.

The Ferris High School alumnus and former “The Voice” contestant released his debut album, “Man of the North,” last September. As the record – characterized by his combination of Americana and alt-rock – nears its one-year anniversary, St. John remains grateful for all that the record has done for him and the fans who took their time to listen to the project.

“It felt like a lifetime in the making and now that it’s out, it just feels like it’s flown by,” St. John said. “It’s honestly just a huge relief to have all these songs out that I’ve put my heart and soul into. And it’s been really cool to go around the world singing them, seeing everybody that’s been impacted by them … all the way from Spokane to Hamburg, Germany, there’s been people singing these songs.”

In early June, a longtime dream came to fruition when St. John released a live version of the album that was recorded in remote destinations around the world – from deep within Tennessee’s Cumberland Caverns and Idaho’s City of Rocks to atop Alaska’s frozen Knik Glacier and Findlater Castle of Scotland’s vast coastal highlands. In fact, the recording session on a rare sunny day at Findlater Castle came just two weeks after Christopher Nolan and his star-studded cast filmed a portion of his recent blockbuster “The Odyssey” at the same location.

St. John has had the concept stirring in his mind for a number of years, but it was Graham Fielder who made his vision a reality. The media productionist has worked with St. John on a number of visual projects, but he also has experience taking artists like genre-bending violinist Lindsey Stirling out in rural locations to film music videos and record music. Thus, “Live in the Wild” was born.

“Live performance has always been the most important aspect of this career for me, because there’s no way around being authentic,” St. John said. “If you’re not, people are going to see right through you. Having this raw, unedited music in this raw, untouched mother Earth is just a really cool combination.”

Despite “Man of the North” and the subsequent live album being relatively recent releases, St. John can’t help but write “every single day” and explore new corners of his often dark, self-described “western gothic” sound. Although his debut album captured the story of his life so far, lately St. John has been looking internally and reflecting through song while trying to capture the emotions of certain experiences.

One of those experiences came from being deeply in love with someone, but the timing simply didn’t work out. St. John bottled the circumstance and channeled it into his latest single, “Send for me,” which was written at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. One of his lifelong heroes, Etta James, recorded her iconic hit “I’d Rather Go Blind” in the same room, and St. John likes to think perhaps a bit of her “heartbroken spirit” was there with him that day.

“It was the highest and lowest feelings of love, full infatuation and then deep heartbreak in the same moment,” St. John said. “We wrote like three songs the first day and then I went to bed, and they say, ‘The water sings in Muscle Shoals.’ Well, I woke up the next morning with that riff in my head.”

“Send for me,” with its eerily quiet moments to the foreboding chorus choir, is the first of many upcoming sonic trials. St. John has been working with an array of musicians and producers in order to tell his stories distinctly – including a banjo-filled unannounced new single set to release in “a few weeks.”

“I just make space for the song to have what it needs, and that’s what’s so exciting for me,” St. John said. “I’d rather have songs that sound like they’re from four completely different genres as long as the song is breathing the way it wants to.”

St. John will return to Spokane for another show at the District Bar on Wednesday. The proud Lilac City native played the venue last October, resulting in one of St. John’s favorite shows of his career, and he always looks forward to the hometown crowd filled with family and friends.

“My bones just feel home whenever I’m in the Northwest, I’m just happy to be coming back home where I belong,” St. John said. “I feel a responsibility, being from Spokane, to work as hard as I can to put us on the map. So whenever I come home and get to celebrate with the people of Spokane it feels really awesome and beautiful, so that’s what I’m looking forward to again; drink some Rainier Beer!”