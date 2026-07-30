‘It’s pretty much looking at art that you can’t keep’: Eagle Rock apartment residents share their experience after the devastating fire

Gabriel Flores-Navarrete, left, holds Luna as they pose for a photo with roommate and younger brother Evan Flores-Navarrete on Wednesday in Spokane Valley. The trio’s home was destroyed in an apartment fire Sunday. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Evan Flores-Navarrete immediately searched for his brother’s cat, Luna, when he heard fire alarms going off in his apartment. Luna hid under the bed and fought against going in her crate, but he knew he couldn’t leave without her.

“I was crying a little, because I was scared,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can’t lose you. I can’t. I need you here with me.’”

The 20-year-old lived in Building 8 of the Eagle Rock apartments in Spokane Valley with his brother and beloved cat for almost two years, enjoying the space to be independent, while still living just a few minutes down the street from his parents’ apartment complex, the Trillium.

His home was taken away from him Sunday afternoon as a result of an exterior fire that left at least five pets dead, 16 units destroyed, and 24 total families displaced. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

The Flores-Navarrete brothers are now staying with their parents and canceling their lease at Eagle Rock. Although their unit wasn’t destroyed, it’s unlivable due to smoke, water and structural damage. Their food spoiled, and the smell of heavy smoke marks their furniture. The brothers are leaving more than just an apartment, but a home where they said they cultivated a peaceful life and good memories.

“We watched movies a lot together and played video games together,” 22-year-old Gabriel Flores-Navarrete said. “I just realized that we really did lose our home.”

The brothers still haven’t been allowed back into their unit, where most of their belongings remain.

“It’s pretty much looking at art that you can’t keep,” Gabriel Flores-Navarrete said.

Structural collapses, including a caved-in roof, occurred in Building 8. The building is on a cliff and has three stories on the front side with a basement and five stories on the backside, which made the fire complex to contain, Out of Class Captain Nick Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass was one of the first responders at the scene and immediately upgraded the fire from a commercial fire to a working fire. By the end of the incident, the fire was upgraded to a five-alarm fire, the most severe call reserved for major fires and the first of its kind for a structure fire in Spokane Valley Fire Department history.

Pendergrass started with an offensive strategy to control the fire, with some crews going into the building’s front side with their largest hose, pumping around 296 gallons per minute. But due to the complex nature of the building’s structure and its location with a backside on a cliff, he made the call to begin a defensive approach, which called for firefighters to exit the building and contain the blaze from the outside.

“It’s a very hard trigger to pull,” he said. “This was my first big fire. Going from an offensive to a defensive strategy with crews interior, I can’t tell you how much stress that was.”

No firefighters or apartment residents were injured, but many people lost irreplaceable mementos and pets.

Jordyn Feuz, a mother of two small children, lost her cat, 9-month-old Vessel, and most of her belongings. Her 8-year-old mastiff, Bella, spent a few days in a veterinary hospital fighting off smoke and injuries.

“I was worried about my dog and my cat being in the house. I didn’t care about anything else at that point,” she said.

Feuz was in Elk when she received a text from a friend with a screenshot of a Facebook post showing her complex on fire.

It took four people to kick down her apartment door to attempt to rescue her pets. Her cat was nowhere to be found in the apartment. She said she sat outside the whole time the fire was being put out in case her cat appeared.

The next morning, firefighters found her cat under the bed, and Feuz took him to get cremated.

“He was our favorite baby,” she said.

She and her husband were only able to salvage a few things from the fire. Pictures, familial ashes and her daughter’s favorite stuffie are among the few items her family salvaged from the ruins. She has no plans to revisit the complex.

“I don’t really want to step foot on premises unless I absolutely have to,” she said. “So I’ve been trying to stay away from them as much as possible for my own sake.”

Feuz and her family, as well as the Flores-Navarrete brothers, have utilized resources from the Red Cross as they get back on their feet.

The organization provided immediate financial assistance to 20 families affected by the fire, said Kristin Goodwillie, communications manager of the Red Cross Northwest region. Many families use the immediate assistance for temporary housing and food assistance, she said.

The organization also provides victims with access to volunteers who have experience in nursing and mental health.