Jerry Dipoto, Mariners must buy at MLB trade deadline no matter what happens | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – What was once an impossibility is now an improbability, but that’s still a cause for concern.

The Mariners, who many predicted to be World Series-bound at the start of the season, were 53-56 entering Thursday with the Monday MLB trade deadline looming.

Last year, remember, the team acquired offensive weapons Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor at the deadline, then proceeded to make the deepest playoff run in franchise history. But what about this year? Could they become sellers if these next few games spiral out of control?

My guess here would be no – simply because the American League West, like much of the American League, is so middling. Despite being two games under .500, the Mariners still entered Thursday’s game against the Dodgers just two games out of first place in the division and 21/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

How could the front office sell a deadline sale to the fanbase yearning for its first World Series appearance? Even if the M’s are four or five games back in the wild card or division come Aug. 3, they still have to go for it, no?

In the backdrop of all the Mariners’ shortcomings are the computers that still project potentially big things for them. FanGraphs.com still has Seattle with a 59.3% chance to make the playoffs and a 6.9% chance to win the World Series. The Yankees are the only American League team that FanGraphs gives higher odds (12.4%) to win it all.

I highly doubt Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is perusing analytics sites to inform deadline decisions, but those advanced stats likely reflect a confidence he has in his team.

So if the Mariners do anything, they’re likely to buy. But what can they get? This isn’t like last year, when Suárez and Naylor were on the market. The Mariners need a right-handed hitter, but it’s unclear exactly where that would come from. They could use one more arm in the bullpen as well, but what do they give up for that?

Could it be Emerson Hancock, whose trade value might be at an all-time high? The 27-year-old starting pitcher has posted a 3.16 ERA this season and is making less than $800,000. He also is under club control for the next few seasons, which is quite appealing for a potential buyer. But would the Mariners want to give him up for a reliever? Seems highly unlikely, even if there are standout starting pitchers in the farm system such as Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan.

The M’s certainly wouldn’t mind offloading Luis Castillo, who has a contract that pays him more than $24 million annually through 2028. But is there any team desperate enough for a pitcher who makes that kind of dough and has a 5.06 ERA this season? Doubtful.

Dipoto might be able to figure out a way for this team to get better. But these next two months come down to who’s on the roster now.

Can Cal Raleigh, who was hitting .164 entering Thursday, find something resembling his pre-2025 form? The Mariners don’t need the herculean player from last year, just the model of consistency he was before that. Can Bryan Woo, who was fifth in Cy Young Award voting last year, stop struggling like the pitcher that has a 4.37 ERA this season? Will Julio Rodríguez, whose .743 OPS is .49 points below his career mark, have that much-awaited second-half surge? These are among the names the Mariners need to step up. Not guys playing on other clubs right now.

Seattle Times Mariners writer Adam Jude quoted Raleigh on Wednesday.

“I feel like we’ve got a really good team here right now as it is,” the Mariners catcher said. “I don’t even know if necessarily you have to add, but I think, obviously, playoff teams want to add.

“Ultimately, we’re still gunning for the World Series … so we’re gonna add, and I’m excited about that.”

On paper, Cal’s right about the Mariners having a quality team. Between the lines has been a different story. It seems the more and more you watch the Mariners, the more it looks like their sub-.500 ways are just who they are.

But even if they stumble over these next few games, they have to go for it come the deadline. Somehow, they’re still in contention. Management needs to keep it that way.