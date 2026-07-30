Letters to the Editor for Thursday, July 30

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Spokane International Airport must do better

I recently picked up a family member, who uses a walker due to mobility issues, at the Spokane Airport. The walker had been sent through as luggage, and she was assisted in a wheelchair to and from the plane.

As all hourly parking is currently closed, I drove to the pick up area, and found there are security personnel making sure no driver leaves their car or parks there for more than a brief moment.

I pulled up outside of the Alaska baggage claim and was notified I couldn’t leave my car. I explained that I had to assist a passenger inside, and while one guard allowed me to go in, another guard “called in” (his words) my car and was quite insistent that I had to move the car immediately.

I hurriedly found her, retrieved her bags and walker, got us to the car, and found the only accessible ramp was blocked by traffic cones. I then had to help her into the car without the use of a ramp and put her luggage and walker into my car, all while two guards stood by and urged me to hurry.

While I understand construction causes issues, this lack of accessibility was uncomfortable and an ADA violation. The airport must find a better way to safely welcome all those flying into Spokane.

Betsy Lawrence

Spokane

Mayor not entitled to taxpayer dollars

Clearly our former mayor is seeking to enrich herself from Spokane’s city coffers. No doubt she’s at least seeking a settlement from city insurers. She is neither deserving of, nor entitled to, taxpayer dollars for the choice she made to associate with publicly bigoted religious zealots. Her actions resulted in an appropriate response of denouncement by the City Council.

I implore the city attorneys to not settle this scurrilous attempt by the former mayor to pad her retirement.

Could it be her purported “reputational harm” as a real estate professional is due to high interest rates and a slow market?

Heidi Peterson

Spokane