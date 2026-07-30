Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing passenger in drunken-driving crash

A 28-year-old man who killed his passenger and seriously injured three others in a north Spokane drunken-driving crash was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Jack Labi pleaded guilty July 17 to vehicular homicide in the death of 47-year-old Dickson Keija and vehicular assault before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michelle Szambelan handed down the 160-month sentence.

Police officers were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash at about 9:35 a.m. Jan. 12 near Central Avenue and Addison Street, just a few blocks from Providence Holy Family Hospital, according to court records.

Police say Labi was speeding in a 2009 Subaru Tribeca south on Addison when he crashed into a 2013 Nissan LEAF, which was turning from Central onto Addison headed north, according to documents. The crash caused the Subaru to crash into a home.

A witness who lives about a block from the intersection told police he heard a crash outside his residence and went outside. He said he chased after one of the drivers, later identified as Labi, who was limping.

The witness yelled, “You gotta go back! You hurt some people!” and Labi replied, “I don’t care. Quit following me,” the witness told police.

The witness said Labi banged on an apartment door asking them to let him in during the chase. Police arrived and detained Labi, documents say.

Police officers noted a seat belt mark on Labi’s left shoulder, an abrasion on the right side of his forehead, his right ring finger was bleeding and there was bruising on his wrists and hands, according to records.

An officer wrote in documents that Labi “swayed wildly and showed extreme lack of coordinate movement.” His breath smelled like alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he repeated statements.

Labi refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, according to police in documents. He was taken to the hospital.

His passenger, Keija, died two days after the crash at the hospital, according to documents. Another passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan broke her tibia. Her passenger broke his spine, ribs and clavicle, court records show.

The 160-month sentence includes 100 months for the vehicular homicide charge and 60 months for vehicular assault. Labi will serve two years of community custody when he is released from prison.