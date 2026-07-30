Mariners reach rock bottom in another listless loss to Dodgers

Adam Jude Seattle Times

LOS ANGELES — Hard to believe, isn’t it, that it was a mere nine months ago that the Mariners nearly played their way here?

They were so close, eight outs away, in the most glorious October in franchise history, from reaching their first World Series and lining up at Dodger Stadium against baseball’s new dynasty.

It all feels so long ago and so far away, doesn’t it?

Nine months and 110 games later, the spirt, the intensity and the camaraderie on display in the playoffs last fall have, most nights, been difficult to uncover in these Mariners now.

That was true once again in a 6-2 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday night, wrapping up for the Mariners another dispiriting road trip.

The Mariners are 53-57.

They are in third place in the AL West.

They are a team searching — searching for an offensive identity, searching for answers, and searching for a trade candidate to bolster a floundering roster before Monday’s MLB deadline.

They are, at least, heading back to Seattle, mercifully, for what is shaping up to be the most important homestand of the season, starting with three games against a Minnesota Twins (5-5) squad they are chasing in the AL wild-card standings.

Bryce Miller, one of the Mariners’ most consistent starters, will start Friday’s opener against the Twins at T-Mobile Park. He flew back to Seattle on Thursday afternoon, separate from the team, to rest up before a game that is about as close to a must-win as it gets in the major leagues in July.

The Mariners reached rock bottom at the end of this 2-5 trip.

And, look, it’s not like the Mariners were supposed come to L.A. and beat up on the Dodgers, who again look primed for a World Series run (and are positioned as the favorites to land the best player on the trade market this weekend, Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, the Seattle U Hall of Famer).

Mostly, the doom and gloom hovering over this Mariners team has little to do with what transpired the past two nights, when the offense fell back into its listless form. The Mariners, certainly, deserve some credit for knocking off the Dodgers in Tuesday’s series opener, an encouraging step forward that was followed up with two steps back.

In truth, the opponent hasn’t really mattered. The opponent isn’t the Mariners’ problem.

The Mariners’ offensive issues were crystallized in the sixth inning Thursday night.

The Dodgers had built up a 5-0 lead on Bryan Woo, the Mariners’ erstwhile ace whose mysterious road struggles persisted.

On a night when Shohei Ohtani (knee) was out of the lineup, another Japanese start, Roki Sasaki, shut down the M’s offense for the first five innings.

The M’s finally chased Sasaki in the sixth inning. Cole Young had tripled, Randy Arozarena doubled, Josh Naylor singled and Cal Raleigh drew a bases-loaded walk to get the M’s within 5-2 with one out.

In came lefty Jack Dreyer out of the L.A. bullpen, and out came Rob Refsnyder to pinch-hit for the left-handed Luke Raley with the bases loaded.

Dreyer struck out Refsnyder on three pitches. Refsnyder, in his third game off the injured list, swung over a slider below the zone.

On the next pitch, Weston Wilson grounded out to Mookie Betts at shortstop to end the inning, stranding the bases loaded.

With the trade deadline looming, and with the front office weighing potential call-ups from Triple-A Tacoma, it’s only fair to wonder how much more time Refsnyder and Wilson will be given.

And yet, to single out those two for the larger middle-of-the-lineup struggles would be unfair.

Raleigh said as much earlier this week. Regardless of what the Mariners do at the trade deadline, he said, the only real way this team can make a late-season surge is if the core players — Raleigh was speaking of himself and the likes of Rodríguez, Naylor, J.P. Crawford on offense, and starters such as Woo and George Kirby — don’t light the fuse.

The Mariners have been the worst offense in the majors over the past six weeks, averaging 3.4 runs in their last 39 games.

They have not won a road series in more than two months, since sweeping the Athletics in late May.