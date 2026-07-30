Modrite fire grows 8,000 acres, forces Inchelium to evacuate; fires continue burning ahead of windy Saturday

A fire burning on the Colville Reservation grew more than 8,000 acres from Wednesday to Thursday morning and forced the town of Inchelium to evacuate, according to fire officials.

The Modrite fire grew from 11,000 acres Wednesday to nearly 19,500 acres Thursday while containment remained at 63%.

The fire, which started two weeks ago from lightning, forced Level 3 “go now” evacuations from the mouth of Hall Creek south to Silver Creek Road, and Bridge Creek Road to Inchelium-Gifford Ferry south to Covada Road, according to the Colville Tribal broadcast system.

The evacuation shelter was relocated from Inchelium Community Center to Kettle Falls Middle School, 105 W. 11th Ave., because of the growing fire.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) was a big day on the Modrite fire,” said Jeremiah Miller, operations section chief with the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team. “We had a significant amount of fire growth.”

Miller said during an operations briefing Thursday that the fire made about a four-mile run on its eastern edge along Lake Roosevelt. He said the fire grew five times more than what officials’ computer models predicted. Kewa and Stray Dog Canyon roads experienced much of the fire activity that continued into Thursday, Miller said.

Extremely dry fuels, low overnight humidity and winds contributed to the fire growth, according to the incident management team’s daily written briefing.

Fire crews continued structure protection in the Kewa community after unsafe conditions forced them to disengage Wednesday.

Most of the fire activity Thursday was expected in the northeast corner of the fire as winds coming off Lake Roosevelt push the fire across the landscape. Groups of trees could torch and throw embers, causing the fire to spot further ahead.

Several aircraft have been hitting the fire hard the last two days with flame retardant and water, according to the management team.

Meanwhile, Miller said much of the southeast and southwest sides of the fire are contained.

Across the lake from the Modrite fire, the Bradeen Hill fire increased about 75 acres from Wednesday to Thursday. The fire, burning about 1½ miles east of Gifford in Stevens County, is now 4,170 acres and had no containment Thursday.

Containment on the massive Kaiser Canyon fire near Nespelem on the Colville Reservation increased 10% and 1,000 acres Thursday. The fire is 129,000 acres and 27% contained.

Avista Corp. warned Thursday of potential public safety power shutoffs in certain areas due to high-fire risk conditions Saturday across the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service is calling for strong winds and low humidity across the region Saturday.

“At this time, no power shutoff has been implemented,” Avista said in a news release. “However, customers should prepare for the possibility of an outage if weather conditions worsen as expected.”

Customers affected by a potential shutoff will receive direct communication from Avista, according to the release. The power company will work to turn service back on as soon as it is safe to do so and crews have completed required safety inspections.