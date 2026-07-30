Netflix sued for $105 million over theft of unreleased Nicolas Cage WW2 film

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News

The theft of a hard drive containing the unreleased Nicolas Cage film “Fortitude” has prompted a $105 million lawsuit against Netflix

An unencrypted master copy of the World War II spy thriller was stolen from the entertainment company’s Los Angeles headquarters last month, according to a lawsuit obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix is reportedly arguing that it’s not to blame for the disappearance of the film that they claim was “delivered without the proper industry-standard safeguards.”

The streaming service doesn’t own the rights to the Op-Fortitude produced flick, but said it would conduct a thorough investigation and help the movie’s producers police for unauthorized use of the project.

“This is a first for us,” Netflix’s head of film acquisitions Sean Berney told The Hollywood Reporter.

His company reportedly declined to provide details about its investigation due to concerns over “hostile” discussions it’s had with Op-Fortitude’s lawyers.

Tensions between Netflix and Op-Fortitude began in June after Netflix executives interested in purchasing “Fortitude” asked to preview a cut of the picture. They allegedly instructed the film’s team on how to safely deliver that edit so it could be viewed only by authorized parties.

An unencrypted copy of the project was said to have been hand-delivered to Netflix’s Sunset Bronson Studios office with instructions from filmmakers on how it should be handled and returned.

The lawsuit against Netflix contends that the drive was reported stolen more than a week later.

Netflix claims it was robbed of several hard drives during an apparent security breach. A source told the Hollywood Reporter that the drive hosting “Fortitude” was the only one populated with content.

The film’s producers contend that having a copy of “Fortitude” floating around unaccounted will make the movie less desirable to potential distributors.

“Fortitude” also stars Ben Kingsley, Ron Perlman and Lukas Haas, according to IMDb.