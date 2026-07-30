Russian missile behind crash in Poland, NATO’s Rutte says

Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Martewicz, Bloomberg

Bloomberg

A Russian missile crashed in eastern Poland early Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said.

The announcement came Thursday after Poland said it had detected an object entering its airspace during a large Russian attack on Ukraine. Poland borders Ukraine and is a NATO member.

“This incident is yet another reckless act by Russia and a dangerous consequence of its war against Ukraine,” Rutte said on the X platform.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier indicated that “all signs point to” the missile being Russian, but stopped short of a full confirmation. Speaking from the crash site, Tusk also told reporters there was “very likely” an explosion, given the impact crater’s size. But he cautioned there is “no reason to believe that Poland was the target.”

The incident is likely to ratchet up tensions between NATO allies and Moscow, expanding the list of Russian incursions on NATO territory during its war against Ukraine. Poland alone has blamed the Kremlin for an explosion on a busy rail route to Ukraine and drone flyovers last year.

Throughout the day, European leaders sought to project a united front in the face of yet another possible flash point with Moscow.

“I am in contact with the leaders of European countries regarding the violation of Polish airspace,” Tusk said on X. “They have all expressed their full solidarity and readiness to provide any assistance.”

Tusk and Rutte also spoke about the issue, the NATO leader said. Germany, which has military assets stationed in Poland, added that it was working with Warsaw and NATO.

“We take all air incidents at NATO’s eastern border very seriously,” a German official said in a statement.

Thursday’s incident took place around 3:40 a.m. amid “intense combat activity by the Russian Federation’s long-range air force,” according to Polish officials. The object came down near the eastern village of Tarnawa-Kolonia, the armed forces Operational Command said in a statement. The village is about 62 miles from the border with Ukraine.

The armed forces said an F-16 fighter jet on duty had been directed to identify and intercept the object as it moved westward. The entity then disappeared from the radar and an Mi-24 helicopter crew located the probable crash site, which has been secured by search-and-rescue services.

The resources were deployed in conjunction with NATO, said Colonel Martin O’Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.

At the scene, Tusk noted that the suspected missile “is capable of carrying explosive payloads” and likely blew up upon impact, accounting for the expansive crater, stretching 10 meters across and five meters deep.

It’s the latest in a series of potential Russian provocations registered by Poland and other NATO allies. Warsaw officials blamed Russian intelligence for the rail explosion last November, two months after they said 19 Russian military drones flew deep into Polish airspace.

The drone incursions caused Poland to request formal talks with NATO allies after the drone incident, calling it an “act of aggression.”

The flyovers have since continued. Just this past week, fellow NATO member Romania shot down three drones that breached its airspace. The move marked a shift from the country’s previous policy of largely tracking drones crossing into Romania without engaging them.

Earlier during Russia’s war, a stray missile also killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border. That was later attributed to Ukrainian forces trying to shoot down scores of Russian rockets.