Sara Evans will bring slew of country hits to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Country hitmaker Sara Evans will return to Spokane on Saturday.

Evans was raised on a farm in Missouri before signing a record deal and releasing her first album, “Three Chords and the Truth,” in 1997. She found breakout success in the early 2000s through her third album, “Born to Fly,” and her fourth record, “Restless.” Her latest album, “Unbroke,” was released in 2024.

Evans has sold over 6 million records and has had multiple songs hit the top of the Billboard country charts, including “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Little Bit Stronger,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly” and more.

Evans has also been featured on television series such as “Dancing with the Stars” and the “Masked Singer.” She joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2023.

Evans will perform at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday. Tickets starting at $50.35 can be purchased through AXS.