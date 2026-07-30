Seattle Police chief resigns after scrutiny over shooting response

By Zachary Fletcher USA TODAY

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes resigned Thursday afternoon, according to the office of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

The move comes after hours of speculation over whether Wilson would terminate Barnes, and just days after he faced scrutiny for his absence during Sunday’s shooting at Seattle Center that left three people dead and four others injured.

“It has been an honor to serve the Seattle Police Department and this city,” Barnes said in a statement released by the mayor’s office. “The men and women of this department show up every single day with professionalism and dedication, and what they did in the aftermath of the Bite of Seattle tragedy reflects the very best of who they are.

“I hope this transition gives the city and this department the opportunity to return full focus to what matters most, addressing youth gun violence and preventing more tragedies. That work is too important, and Seattle deserves nothing less,” he said.

Mayor Wilson also shared gratitude for Barnes’ time as chief. “Chief Barnes has served this department and this city with dedication, and I am grateful for his service,” she said in the statement. “The courage and professionalism that the officers of the Seattle Police Department showed deserves to be honored. I share Chief Barnes’ hope that we can return our focus to addressing youth gun violence and ensuring that every family can feel safe in their neighborhood and across the city.”

Deputy Chief Andre Sayles will serve as interim chief, according to the mayor’s office.

Barnes has served as Seattle’s chief of police since early 2025. After Mayor Katie Wilson defeated Bruce Harrell in the recent mayoral race, she announced that Barnes would continue in the role.

Black community leaders planned a rally Thursday morning, July 30, at City Hall to protest Barnes’ firing. The group included the Seattle NAACP branch, the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and other organizations.

Before leading the Police Department in Seattle, Barnes held policing roles in Wisconsin, Illinois and North Carolina. He began his career as a patrol officer with the Greensboro Police Department in 2000.

Barnes’ firing comes after days of scrutiny over his absence from Seattle during the response to Sunday’s shooting.

The Seattle Police Department put out a single update on the shooting Sunday night, and Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis addressed media members aroudn 11 p.m. Five hours had passed since the gunfire erupted at Seattle Center.

Barnes spoke at a news conference on Monday, July ⁠27, and confirmed that he was out of town at National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference. Barnes said he was supporting department officials being honored at the conference in Texas.

After the new conference ended on Monday, Conner Nash of the South Seattle Emerald asked Barnes about his absences from Seattle and reports that he planned to spend several weeks away from the city in August.

“No, no, you listen to me! The reports are wrong,” Barnes said in the viral confrontation, before being physically separated from the reporter.

Barnes attended a Wednesday night vigil for the victims of Sunday’s shooting at Seattle Center, but canceled a scheduled interview with The Seattle Times earlier in the day, according to the paper. Wilson also initially declined to say whether Barnes would stay on as chief, according to the Seattle Times.

Shon Barnes most recently served as police chief of the Seattle Police Department. He joined the SPD in early 2025 and was confirmed as police chief in July 2025. He’s held a number of roles across two decades of experience in policing, including: police chief in Madison, Wisconsin; director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago, Illinois; deputy police chief of Police in Salisbury, North Carolina; and captain of the Greensboro Police Department.

Barnes is also a National Institute of Justice LEADS Scholar (Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science) and is on the National Police Institute’s Council on Policing Reforms and Race, according to the City of Seattle.

“Public safety is a shared value, and our priorities remain intact: crime prevention, community engagement, retention and recruitment of a qualified workforce, safety and wellness, and continuous improvement,” he wrote in 2025.