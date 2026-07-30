Slightly Stoopid to bring reggae rock to Spokane on Sunday

From staff reports

Slightly Stoopid will be bringing their unique brand of reggae rock to the Gesa Pavilion this weekend.

The band that combines reggae, rock, hip-hop, punk, blues and funk was formed in 1994 on the California coast in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego. Bradley Nowell, the late lead singer of fellow So-Cal band Sublime, discovered the band when the members of Slightly Stoopid were still in high school. They released their debut eponymous album in 1996.

The band has become known for their feel-good, jam session-esque live performances as well as songs such as “Closer to the Sun,” “2am,” “Collie Man,” “Officer,” “World on Fire” with Stick Figure and their recent collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, “Backseat Drivin.’”

Slightly Stoopid will be joined by fellow alt-reggae musicians the Elovaters and Denm. General admission tickets for the Sunday performance at the Gesa Pavilion can be purchased for $83 through AXS.