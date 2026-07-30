Spokane Indians rally in ninth from down three runs, beat Vancouver Canadians | NWL baseball

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Spokane Indians rallied from down three runs in the top of the ninth inning, taking the lead on Tanner Thach’s two-run double and completing a 9-7 comeback win over the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday night in a High-A Northwest League game at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Indians (18-15) entered the ninth trailing 7-4, but got a leadoff spark from Tevin Tucker, who doubled. Tommy Hopfe followed with a single to put runners on the corners, and after a fielder’s choice plated a run, Roldy Brito and Ethan Hedges hit back-to-back singles to pull the Indians within a run.

Thach then drove in two, clubbing a 1-1 fastball just over the centerfielder’s outstretched glove off the wall for a go-ahead double. Clayton Gray, recently promoted from Class-A Fresno, capped the rally with a two-out RBI triple.

Indians reliever Francis Rivera (4-3) closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, finishing with one hit and four strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

The Canadians (17-16) built a 5-1 lead with a four-run third inning, recording three consecutive RBI hits with two outs. But Spokane cut it to 5-3 on Ethan Hedges’ two-out, two-run double in the fifth. Blake Penso, making his Indians debut after being promoted from the Arizona Complex League earlier this week, hit a solo homer in the sixth, trimming the deficit to one run.

Vancouver led off the bottom of the sixth with two walks, then went ahead 7-4 on Maddox Latta’s two-run single.

Spokane finished with 11 hits, six in the ninth inning. Penso also had an RBI single in the second, plating Hedges, who led off the inning with a double. Hedges went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Penso finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a run and a walk in the catcher’s High-A debut.

Indians starter Everett Catlett surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings. Vancouver used five pitchers in short stints. Gilberto Batista (5-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in the final 1⅓ innings.