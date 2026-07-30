Spokane Indians shock Vancouver with five-run ninth, top Canadians 9-7 | NWL baseball

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Staring down their third straight loss, and ninth in their last 12 games, the Spokane Indians rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to shock the Vancouver Canadians 9-7 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Park on Thursday.

The Indians (18-15) stand alone in third place in the second half, one game behind first-half champ Eugene and Everett and a game ahead of the C’s (17-16).

Vancouver took a three-run lead into the ninth inning. Tevin Tucker led off with a double, went to third on a single by Tommy Hopfe and scored on a groundout. Roldy Brito and Ethan Hedges followed with consecutive singles to plate another run.

That brought up Tanner Thach, who doubled off the wall in center to score both runners and put Spokane up by a run.

With two down Thach stole third base, then scored on a triple by Clayton Gray to complete the rally.

The Indians went 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.

Indians reliever Francis Rivera, in his third inning of work, tossed a 1-2-3 inning to earn his fourth win of the season. Rivera (4-3) threw three shutout innings, allowing just one hit and no walks with four strikeouts.

Hedges went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base. Catcher Blake Penso, in his fifth game of the season at any level, hit his first professional home run – a solo shot – in the sixth inning and finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Indians starter Everett Catlett tossed five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts. He threw 90 pitches, 56 for strikes.

The series continues Friday at 1:05 p.m.