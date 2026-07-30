‘Talk Is Cheap’: Wall Street Delivers Harsh Verdict on Warsh Fed

By Carter Johnson Washington Post

It had been just six weeks since Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh vowed to reestablish the central bank’s reputation as an inflation fighter. But as he took to the podium to explain why the Fed again sat on the fence Wednesday - and held interest rates steady even as consumer prices keep rising far faster than its target, month after month - Wall Street analysts found the message far from reassuring.

Bank of America Corp.’s economists said markets were “doved and confused.” The headline on the note from those at JPMorgan Chase & Co. was “Talk is Cheap.” Morgan Stanley said it boiled down to “a question of credibility.”

Similar takeaways drove bond traders to dump the longest-dated Treasury bonds, sending the yields surging back to the highest since 2007, on concern that the Fed will hold off on raising rates and let inflation continue to run above its target, as it has since 2021.

Warsh, who took over in May, has made a point of not signaling where the Fed is heading, wary of leaving himself boxed in if economic conditions change. And on Wednesday, he indicated the recent jump in long-term bond market rates may be doing some of the central bank’s work for it by pushing up borrowing costs and, in turn, tapping the brakes on the economy.

But even as the bond market on Thursday steadied from the selloff he unleashed, Wall Street notes showed that Warsh’s explanations have left plenty of doubts about the Fed’s priorities and where monetary policy is headed. Following are some of the highlights:

Jay Barry, head of global rates strategy at JPMorgan, and team:

“Given Warsh’s comments suggesting the balance sheet could be more in play alongside a reduced commitment to the 2% inflation target, the risk points to further bearish steepening.”

“Warsh is leaving open the possibility of changing the Fed’s inflation measurement target before returning to 2% inflation, driving the curve steeper in the process, absent any hawkish intervention from the Fed. For these reasons, we now expect the Fed to hike in December.”

Aditya Bhave, US economist at Bank of America, and colleagues:

“The need to re-establish credibility increases the probability that the Fed will hike in September, all else being equal.”

“Warsh evaded a lot of questions but made a few starkly dovish remarks. First, he opened the door for looking at other inflation indicators besides PCE. Second, he suggested there could be other tools besides hikes to fight inflation. Third, he implied that markets have done some of the Fed’s tightening work for it.”

George Catrambone, head of fixed income at DWS Americas:

“This is one consequence of ending forward guidance, but Warsh should be careful that the tail does not wag the dog - and that the market does not push the Fed into a policy error.”

Tracy Chen, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management:

“It is hard to see long-end rally without the Fed hikes. We will see more steepening in the near term.”

“The new norm in the Middle East war does not bode well for inflation as we will experience more hiccups in the supply chain.”

Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research:

“Letting Treasury prices almost entirely set themselves rather than the Fed tampering with that market by offering forward guidance is the single starkest difference between the Powell and Warsh Feds.”

Bob Elliott, chief investment officer at Unlimited Funds.

“It’s somewhat inevitable that asset prices are going to come down to bring the economy into balance. The question is whether it’s the easy way (Fed guided) or the hard way (long end driven). Yesterday suggested the tougher path is ahead.”

Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Morgan Stanley:

“Fed credibility took a hit yesterday. It doesn’t mean it is not recoverable.”

“The Fed is not the referee in this, the referee sets the rules, enforces the rules, is an impartial arbiter and the referee doesn’t care who wins the game. The Fed cares who wins the game, the Fed has goals and objectives and the Fed is a player on the field. The rest cannot play the ball without knowing how the Fed might play the ball.”

Peter Graf, chief investment officer at Amova Asset Management Americas:

“It seems that his cheat code for fulfilling President Trump’s low-rate demand is to rely on the market for meeting the Fed’s congressional mandates. In response, the bond market duly took on the mantle of inflation-fighter and further steepened the yield curve.”

Stephen Jen, chief executive at Eurizon SLJ Capital:

“We are in a transition; weeks into Chair Warsh’s term, the market is still trying to cope with this shift in philosophy at the Fed, on what the yield curve is and how it will be used. There is a half-a-generation of ‘Fed watchers’ trained to map the Fed officials’ comments into actual basis points along the yield curve. That game is over.”

Jeff Klingelhofer, a portfolio manager at Aristotle Pacific Capital:

“The Fed is looking for data to confirm a hike. The intra-meeting inflation data didn’t give them that data this time around, but that means unless we continue to get benign inflation prints, we should expect a hike.”

Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets:

“Warsh is content to keep policy rates steady because the market is doing the heavy-lifting for the Fed.”

“The counterpoint is that the market will only effectively tighten for the Fed for so long without seeing policy follow through from the FOMC.”

Anshul Pradhan and Demi Hu, strategists at Barclays:

“With greater uncertainty about the reaction function, the hurdle for a September hike is higher, but the hurdle for higher long-end yields is now lower.”

“A key takeaway from the FOMC meeting appears to be that the tightening of financial conditions that is needed to bring inflation towards the Fed’s 2% target is perhaps more likely to come via higher longer-term rates than the Fed raising the overnight policy rate.”

Leah Traub, portfolio manager and head of global rates at Lord Abbett & Co:

“If the Fed isn’t relying solely on rate hikes, what else will it do? We know there’s interest in using the balance sheet, but we don’t yet know what that means in practice.”

“What could become concerning is if five-year breakeven inflation continues to move materially higher. That’s where questions about the Fed’s credibility would really begin.”

Blerina Uruci, chief US economist at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.:

“When Warsh said that higher yields were doing the job for the Fed after the June meeting, that also rang dovish to me.”

“To some it may have sounded like a lukewarm commitment to eventually hiking rates rather than the full-throated signal about near-term hikes the market was expecting. No surprise, then, that the long end is selling off so much.”

Jason Williams, strategist at Citigroup Inc., and team:

“Chair Warsh’s ideal world is one where he keeps the Fed on hold while also keeping the curve steep. A steep curve should continue to put tightening pressure on the economy, which may tamper inflation down toward 2%.”

“Increased uncertainty around the Fed’s preferred measures should increase long-dated inflation risk premium in CPI breakevens.”

—With assistance from Alexandra Harris, Michael MacKenzie, Anya Andrianova and Ye Xie.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.