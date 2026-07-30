The zucchini is infertile | Ammi Midstokke

By Ammi Midstokke The Spokesman-Review

This year, I have a tomato bush that is nearly as tall as I am. It split stalks low in its growth, and shot out in all directions, lush and thick with leaves and blossoms. Small green tomatoes are forming now, giving the plant a heavy sway when I walk by, pleased by the hope of harvest. The odd thing is, it is not in my garden.

I have tomatoes in my garden, too. They are emaciated and easily confused with the frail pepper plants that keep dropping leaves, and now stand like amputee soldiers in a neat but sad row. Nearby, a pea bush is drying out and folding in on itself. Tired and spent, it coughs up a few limp, late season pods.

I have exactly one zucchini. I am letting it grow because the other zucchini plants are only producing flowers and I think they need inspiration or instruction. I read that sometimes they don’t get pollinated and produce fruit, and that I can manually pollinate them. But I’m not sure I can violate the flowers like that.

It reminded me too much of a time I was on a farm and saw a cow inseminated, and stupidly asked the question, “How did you acquire the semen?” For a long time after that, I could not look the poor farm girl or the bull in the eye, and I knew I was not meant for real country life.

It is true, I have not seen many bees this year, but the yellow jackets have been as ferocious as ever. The bumblebees seem to stay in my flower pots, which I now suppose are too far from the garden. This means I’m going to need to convince my husband to grow an orchard, obviously.

I’ve been working on him for a while about weed management with a pet camel and some fainting goats. His slightly impaired hearing seems to not be able to hear the higher notes of my excited voice, or words referring to ungulates or chickens or cashmere sheep to supply my knitting habit.

I also suspect he is maintaining a close relationship with a gray market egg dealer. There are always three dozen eggs in the fridge, which he places there when I’m not looking – before I ever have a chance to suggest raising our own chickens could solve our egg price woes.

He probably thinks I’ll suggest drilling for oil next. No, though I have wondered if we could press tansy blossoms and turn them into fuel. We’d have an endless supply.

What I don’t understand about this enormous tomato plant is how it has come to be so successful without my interference. Perhaps that is exactly why it is successful. My sad garden has been meticulously cared for, irrigated, fertilized. I have encouraged my vegetables with positive feedback, like “you didn’t need those leaves anyway,” and “you’re not stunted, you’re just compact.” Like a child who has been spoiled, she’s grown up entitled and suffering from learned helplessness.

The orphan tomato plant will produce at least one jar of salsa this year, and is a wayward volunteer in my unturned, unwatered, ignored, compost bin. There’s some celery growing in there, too. Next year, I’m just going to toss some seeds in the bin, and that may be my garden. No more pampering the enabled eggplants.

In the meantime, I’m heading out tomorrow morning in the wee hours to sex-check my zucchini (this is legal in states like Idaho), and pollinate some blossoms. For I dream of an August day when people loathe me for dropping squash the size of a newborn baby at their doorsteps, a recipe for the “Best Zucchini Bread Ever” pinned to it like an apology.

Ammi Midstokke can be contacted at ammim@spokesman.com