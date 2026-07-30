This day in history: Spotlight on Wallace, a town ‘on the upswing’ in 1976

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Wallace, Idaho, was the subject of the Spokane Chronicle’s “Inland Empire Spotlight” series of small-town profiles.

Wallace was “on the upswing,” according to Mayor H.R. Wellman. Yet it was also in the midst of an ongoing dispute about the route of Interstate 90 through the city.

Travelers on the I-90 route still had to wind their way through Wallace city streets, but a new freeway section was planned over the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River.

Yet Wallace businessmen protested the plan, and a Boise judge ruled that a new hearing would have to be held. The new freeway route would go over the site of the current city hall, so the state would build a new city hall and fire station.

From 1926: The Spokane County sheriff promised a “thorough cleanup” of the area lakes – and he did not mean an environmental cleanup.

He meant a campaign to separate “youth and liquor” at the lake resorts.

It was an intensive drive “against exuberant youths who make lake resorts and roadhouses their rendezvous over the weekends.”

Deputies had been aware of an “increasing number of liquor parties” at the lakes.

“Deputies have received their instructions to keep a watchful eye on the young ‘sheiks,’ who are too willing to buy liquor for their own consumption and for young girls,” the Chronicle reported.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1974: House Judiciary Committee votes on the third and final charge of “high crimes and misdemeanors” to impeach President Richard Nixon in the Watergate cover-up.