Top Washington prospect Jalen Davis sets date for Gonzaga visit

Gonzaga’s home opener against New Mexico State doesn’t project to be one of the most compelling games on the team’s nonconference calendar, but it just became significantly more important.

The Zags are set to host one of the top guard prospects in the recruiting class of 2027, Bremerton High’s Jalen Davis, when they welcome the Aggies for the Nov. 7 game at McCarthey Athletic Center.

A 6-foot-3, 165-pound combo guard, Davis is taking four other official visits before closing his recruiting tour with a stop in Spokane, according to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.com.

Davis doesn’t have dates scheduled for visits to Stanford and Ole Miss, but plans to see both schools in September, according to 247Sports. The top-rated prospect in Washington then will visit Iowa on Oct. 3 and UCLA on Oct. 16 before making the cross-state trip to Gonzaga for his only visit in November. Davis has already taken one official visit, making the short drive to Seattle to tour Washington’s campus during a home football weekend.

Each of the three major recruiting services – On3/Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN – consider Davis the top-rated prospect in Washington and one of the nation’s top five combo guards. According to 247Sports, he’s the third-rated combo guard in the class of 2027 and the 16th-rated player in the country.

Along with the six schools already mentioned, Davis also holds offers from Alabama, BYU, Cal, Houston, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, SMU and Xavier. Three other schools in the Pac-12 – Washington State, Oregon State and San Diego State – have offered Davis as well.

Davis was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington after helping Bremerton capture its second straight Class 2A championship with an overall record of 26-2. The guard averaged 31.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.8 steals and 5.2 assists while making 63.9% of his total shots and shooting 40% from the 3-point line.

A two-time Olympic League MVP, Davis was clutch during Bremerton’s playoff run, hitting a buzzer-beating shot in overtime to help the Knights defeat Columbia River 55-54 in the state semifinals. He also made the game-clinching free throws in Bremerton’s 45-43 win over R.A. Long in the championship game.

Mark Few’s program is already in solid shape with the 2027 recruiting class, landing one commitment from a top-30 prospect in Milwaukee’s Dooney Johnson, who announced he was headed to Gonzaga after visiting last October.

The Zags are also thought to be in the mix for Gene Roebuck, a four-star shooting guard/small forward from La Mirada, California. Roebuck, who’s considered the fourth-best player in California and the nation’s 13th-rated small forward, has already taken an unofficial visit to Gonzaga and could return for an official visit in the fall.