Trail Blazers relocation fears: What cities could steal the team?

By Joe Freeman oregonlive.com

As the Portland Trail Blazers and local politicians continue to bicker and build bad blood over the contentious negotiations surrounding a Moda Center remodel, Blazermaniacs have been left to fret over the doomsday possibility their beloved NBA team will bolt for another city.

Tom Dundon and the Blazers’ new ownership group are asking for roughly $600 million in taxpayer money to update the 31-year-old arena. City leaders want specifics about where and how that money will be spent. And the proposed funding package, which once seemed to be inching toward the finish line, hangs in the balance.

During his introductory news conference, Dundon downplayed relocation fears, saying, “For me, it’s never been really a thing.”

“We didn’t buy the team to move it,” he added. “We bought the Portland Trail Blazers.”

But that was before negotiations on the nine-figure funding package went sideways.

Now, the threat of relocation seems real, which begs the question: Where would the Blazers go?

The NBA is poised to expand to Seattle and Las Vegas by the end of the decade, removing the most prominent and attractive destinations from the pool of possible relocation cities. Are other NBA-ready cities waiting to pounce? Is there another Memphis or Oklahoma City yearning to steal an NBA team?

Here’s a look at 10 possibilities (plus an honorable mention) and the reasons why they might and might not work:

Austin, Texas

Why it might work: The capital city of the second-most populous state is booming, both in business and population. Austin, in fact, is the “biggest boomtown” in the US, according to a 2025 analysis by LendingTree, which noted that the city recorded a whopping 14.6% surge in gross domestic product, a 9.4% increase in housing units and a 5.1% surge in population. Multiple Fortune 500 companies have headquarters or regional offices in Austin, including a slew of technology corporations, and it’s a sports-crazed town that passionately supports the University of Texas, the second-largest college in the state, and Austin FC, the local Major League Soccer franchise. Oh, there’s also this: Austin basically sits in Dundon’s backyard, roughly 200 miles south of Dallas.

Why it might not work: The biggest hurdle is significant, if not a deal-breaker — the San Antonio Spurs are located roughly 80 miles southwest and own the NBA territorial rights to Austin. San Antonio plays two games a year in Austin as part of the I-35 Series and is trying to expand its fanbase throughout South Texas, not limit it. The Spurs would surely oppose a new NBA franchise moving into its backyard. What’s more, while Austin’s media footprint is increasing, it would immediately become one of the smallest media markets in the NBA, surpassing only Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Memphis.

St. Louis, Missouri

Why it might work: It was curious, perhaps even a little concerning, that one of the Blazers’ new minority owners — Richard Chaifetz — shared a social media post from a St. Louis television station that asked the question: “Why not have an NBA team in St. Louis?” Chaifetz is a billionaire who attended Saint Louis University and maintains deep ties to the city and school — he supports the Billikens’ athletics through sizeable NIL donations, helped develop their basketball stadium (which is named Chaifetz Arena) and has backed the business school (which is also named after him). A few years ago, Chaifetz told the St. Louis Business Journal that he longed to bring an NBA franchise to the city. The St. Louis media market ranks 24th — one spot behind Portland and three spots ahead of Salt Lake City — and St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer recently told a local radio station that bringing the NBA to the city was “absolutely something that’s on the radar, something that I think would be a great benefit to St. Louisans.”

Why it might not work: While the media market remains strong, St. Louis has experienced the sharpest population decline of any major U.S. city in recent years. And while St. Louis sports fans have always been both passionate and loyal, the city already boasts three professional sports teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals (MLB) and the St. Louis Blues (NHL), so sponsorship opportunities in a declining city could be limited. St. Louis lost its NFL team when the Rams controversially relocated from the city following the 2015 season, and the NBA has twice tried — and failed — to house teams in the market. The St. Louis Hawks moved to Atlanta in 1968 after spending 13 seasons in the city and the St. Louis Bombers folded after a five-year run in the 1940s.

Nashville, Tennessee

Why it might work: The Music City is one of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S., boasts a booming business climate and has long been a thriving tourist destination, with more than 17 million people visiting each year. LeBron James drew headlines earlier this year when he criticized the NBA’s presence in nearby Memphis, saying the Grizzlies should “just go over to Nashville,” because “they’ve got everything.” ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith floated the idea of the NBA moving to Nashville during a 2026 appearance on “First Take.” What’s more, Bridgestone Arena — home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators — just started the first phase of a massive, $750 million renovation scheduled to be completed in 2030, creating a state-of-the-art home for a future NBA team. The Tennessee Titans (NFL) and Predators are thriving professional sports teams in the market and the business environment seems ripe for another big league team.

Why it might not work: That big league team might just come in a different professional sport — Major League Baseball. Nashville has long been considered a frontrunner to land an MLB team if the league expands, which is widely expected to happen in the next few years. Music City Baseball, a group of organizers and potential owners, has been angling to bring professional baseball to the city for years, even floating a team name — the Nashville Stars, an ode to the old semi-pro Negro League team that played in Nashville decades ago. The biggest hurdle is Memphis and the Grizzlies, who sit 200 miles east of Nashville and would vehemently object to another team moving into the state. In the wake of James’ critical comments about Memphis, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reaffirmed the league’s commitment to the city, saying that Grizzlies owner Robert Pera “has no interest in moving the team out of Memphis …” while suggesting that Memphis “play a few games a year in Nashville and sort of be Tennessee’s team …”

Kansas City, Missouri/Kansas

Why it might work: Few Blazers fans probably remember this, but Portland played an exhibition matchup in Kansas City in 2008, facing the Atlanta Hawks in the first-ever NBA game at what was then called the Sprint Center. The game drew 12,457 fans and Brenda Tinnen, the arena’s vice president and general manager, said afterward: “Our ultimate goal is to have an NHL team or NBA team or both if anybody is out there granting wishes.” A lot has changed since then, but the city’s appetite to add another professional sports franchise has not. Mayor Quinton Lucas said last week that Kansas City was “probably the most supportive sports city in America” and lobbied to join any NBA expansion/relocation dialogue. “I think we could easily support an NBA team,” he said. “As conversations go on, either for franchises themselves looking for different places or for NBA expansion, that’s a conversation Kansas City wants to be in.” And there’s good reason — the city’s NFL and MLB teams are beloved.

Why it doesn’t work: The city always seems to be floated as a possible destination for an NBA or NHL team … but always turns out to be a pawn in the professional sports’ relocation game. And while the city has hosted multiple prominent sporting events in recent years, including an MLB All-Star Game, the NFL draft and six World Cup matches this summer, one has to wonder if it can support another professional sports franchise. In fact, it failed to support the NBA in the 1980s, prompting the Kansas City Kings to relocate to Sacramento in 1985 after more than a decade in the Heart of America. But the biggest hurdle for Kansas City could be T-Mobile Center (formerly Sprint Center), which is owned by the city and run by the Anschutz Entertainment Group. It’s nearly 20 years old and presumably in need of a facelift. Local taxpayers are already paying up to $1.8 billion on a new NFL stadium and more than $800 million on a new MLB stadium — and the NFL funding required the team to move from Missouri to Kansas because Missouri taxpayers rejected a measure to fund the project. Is there really an appetite to devote more public money to another stadium?

Raleigh, North Carolina

Why it might work: The biggest thing going for the City of Oaks involves the elephant in the room — Dundon owns the local NHL team, the Carolina Hurricanes, and is in the process of developing at least three major areas in the region, including a 136-acre plot of land near the Raleigh-Durham Airport and roughly 80 acres near Lenovo Center, where the Hurricanes play. But there’s more. The capital city of North Carolina, much like Austin, is booming. Raleigh, which is part of the acclaimed Research Triangle with Durham and Chapel Hill, is one of the fastest-growing places in the U.S., and the economy is surging, thanks in part to flourishing tech and life science industries. A trio of prominent colleges (North Carolina, North Carolina State and Duke) blanket the area, providing a steady stream of future residents — and future professional sports fans. The Hurricanes, who just won the Stanley Cup, have evolved into a must-see attraction, and Lenovo is undergoing a $300 million multiyear renovation.

Why it might not work: The Triangle is obsessed with college basketball and it’s fair to wonder if that passion would extend to the NBA, especially considering the seasons overlap. The Charlotte Hornets were forced to move once before because of middling attendance (they later returned via expansion) and interest in the team has ebbed and flowed over the years. The Hornets, who have territorial and marketing rights over Raleigh, would surely object. And even if they didn’t, does it make sense to have two NBA teams in North Carolina located roughly 150 miles apart? On top of it all, there is a strong local push to add a different professional sport — Major League Baseball — via expansion, and Dundon has been a driving force behind those efforts.

Louisville, Kentucky

Why it might work: The basketball hotbed nearly became an NBA city at least twice this century. It was a runner-up for the Grizzlies in 2001, when the franchise relocated from Vancouver to Memphis. Shortly thereafter, a group of Louisville business leaders and politicians reached a nonbinding agreement with the Charlotte Hornets to relocate the team to Kentucky. That proposal, according to a 2017 report by Bloomberg, included the construction of a downtown arena that the Hornets and Louisville Cardinals — the local college — would share. But the deal was sabotaged by coach Rick Pitino and AD Tom Jurich, who had no interest in sharing an arena with an NBA team. The Hornets moved to New Orleans instead. Twenty-five years later, Pitino and Jurich are long gone, Louisville remains a basketball hotbed and that hypothetical arena — the KFC Yum! Center, built in 2010 — offers a potential home for an NBA team in a market that lacks competition from another “Big Four” sports franchise.

Why it might not work: The Louisville media market would instantly rank among the NBA’s lowest, just two spots ahead of New Orleans, and KFC Yum! Center is 16 years old. It’s also fair to wonder whether a town that lives and breathes University of Louisville sports would support its beloved basketball team alongside an NBA team when their seasons overlap. There’s also this: “To be quite honest,” Dan Issel told the Courier Journal two years ago, “I think Louisville’s time might have passed.” Issel is a former University of Kentucky and NBA player who served four years as president of NBA2Lou, a grassroots community campaign dedicated to bringing the NBA or WNBA to Louisville.

San Diego, California

Why it might work: San Diego offers several advantages, including sought-after sandy beaches, 265 days of sunshine a year, the eighth-largest population in the U.S. and a growing economy. It boasts three Fortune 500 companies, a thriving port and multiple military bases, and has been lauded for its wage growth. The city that has been spurned by multiple professional sports owners over the years would no doubt welcome a new team with open arms.

Why it might not work: The city has twice lost NBA teams, surrendering the Rockets to Houston in 1971 and the Clippers to Los Angeles in 1984. And more recently, in 2017, San Diego lost its NFL team to Los Angeles after voters resoundingly rejected paying for more than half of a proposed $1.8 billion stadium and convention center project downtown. Would voters want to fund a new NBA arena now? Also, California already boasts four NBA teams, including two located roughly 120 miles north in Los Angeles. Does the state really need a fifth?

Mexico City, Mexico

Why it might work: Four years ago, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum raised eyebrows when he announced that Mexico City “would be in consideration” to land an NBA expansion team. Two years ago, Silver said “he’d love to have a team” in Mexico City. So while the city did not leapfrog Seattle or Las Vegas on the expansion ladder, it’s clear the league is enamored with expanding its footprint south of the border. And with good reason. Mexico City is not only the largest city in the country, but one of the largest in the world, featuring more than 25 million residents. It has hosted 34 NBA games since 1992, including 15 in the regular season, and four have come over the last four seasons. The city boasts an NBA-ready stadium that holds more than 22,000 spectators (Arena CDMX) and houses the only international G League team outside the U.S. and Canada. That team, the Mexico City Capitanes, set a G League attendance record in 2025, drawing more than 19,000 fans, and regularly leads the league in attendance and merchandise sales. As basketball becomes more and more of a global game — and the NBA seeks to widen its reach — Mexico City could be a destination.

Why it might not work: For all the potential positives Mexico City offers the NBA, it arguably features even more hurdles. There are obvious logistical issues surrounding international travel, including long flights and regular border crossings, and crafting a schedule that incorporates a third country into the league would cause a massive headache for the NBA. Traffic is notoriously bad in the overcrowded city. The market is, by and large, poorer than in most major U.S. cities. There is the language issue. And while Arena CDMX would suffice as a temporary home, the city almost certainly would need to build a new arena to house an NBA team long-term. The elevation could be a concern — Mexico City sits more than 7,300 feet above sea level, roughly 2,000 feet higher than Denver. And on top of it all, there are legitimate questions about whether players — and their families — would be reluctant to relocate south of the States.

Vancouver, Canada

Why it might work: Vancouver is a wealthy global city with a substantial corporate base and a population that has soared in recent years, settling as the third-largest metropolis in Canada. There’s a reason thousands of Hollywood movies have been filmed in this bustling and beautiful city in British Columbia. The city has plenty of basketball history, including a six-year affiliation with the NBA, and an existing arena waiting for a team. In April, during a television interview on TSN, Silver said the league is monitoring the U.S.’s neighbor to the north. “There’s so much interest in this country now,” Silver said, adding, “over time, we’ll be looking at other cities in Canada, but not in this round of expansion.”

Why it might not work: We’ve seen this movie before. The NBA expanded to Canada in 1995, adding franchises in Toronto and Vancouver. The Toronto Raptors have evolved into a model international franchise, making 14 playoff appearances and winning one NBA championship, while becoming profitable. The Vancouver Grizzlies, meanwhile, were forced to relocate to Memphis after just six seasons thanks to poor attendance and financial limitations. Would the city support the NBA this time around? And even if that wasn’t a concern, would the tax and financial liabilities that accompany business in Canada dissuade an NBA owner from relocating there?

Montreal, Canada

Why it might work: Montreal is the second-largest city in Canada and the country has become a factory for producing NBA talent. More than 20 Canadians were on NBA rosters last season, including Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe and two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And while Montreal isn’t often mentioned at the top of possible NBA expansion/relocation destinations, it has drawn headlines within the last decade. In 2018, a group of Quebec business leaders, led by former Canadian federal cabinet minister Michael Fortier, announced that they were positioned to bring a team to Montreal via expansion after holding a meeting with Silver. And everyone from Lu Dort to Serge Ibaka has touted the city as NBA-worthy. Montreal has hosted eight NBA exhibition games since 2012, and the 21,000-seat Bell Centre — home of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens — would provide a home.

Why it might not work: Major League Baseball couldn’t survive in this hockey-crazed city, which lives and dies by the Canadiens, as the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington D.C. in 2004 after a 35-year run in the city. Who’s to say an NBA team wouldn’t suffer a similar fate? The same tax and financial liabilities that come in Vancouver also come in Montreal. The Montreal winter is notoriously long and frigid, so it’s hard to imagine the city becoming a free agent draw. And while English is widely spoken in Montreal, the primary language is French.

Honorable mention: London, England

Dreaming big: The famous and popular European city could be the ideal anchor for NBA Europe, a proposed 16-team league that will span multiple countries and broaden the NBA’s reach across the globe starting in 2027. If the NBA wants to dream big, it could dive right into the European market. Or, if it wants to tiptoe, it could create a unique hybrid franchise that straddles both the NBA and NBA Europe.