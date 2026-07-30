WA home insurance rates skyrocket

By Alexis Weisend Seattle Times

Although Washington homeowners have some of the lowest home insurance premiums in the nation, they’ve struggled with surging rates since the pandemic.

Home insurance rates have shot up 55% between 2020 and 2025, reinforcing another barrier for buyers in the state’s already challenging housing market, according to a recent report from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace. That places Washington 13th in the nation for states with the highest increases.

Most of that increase occurred between 2023 and 2025, according to the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner, which tracks base rate increases among the top 20 home insurance companies doing business in Washington.

The office has to approve insurance base rate increases before they can take effect. Insurance companies have to present administrative costs and the cost of paying out claims to request and justify a base rate increase, according to the office’s spokesperson, Aaron VanTuyl.

From 2020 to 2022, average home insurance base rates rose between around 1% and 4% annually, according to the office. Those small annual gains were common throughout the 2010s. There was only one year during that decade where the office approved an average base increase over 5%, VanTuyl said.

But in 2023, average base rates jumped 16.6%. The following year, they skyrocketed a whopping 21.7%.

VanTuyl said those leaps were mostly due to rising claim costs.

The total cost of claims statewide had essentially doubled over the last five or six years by that time, he said. In 2018, Washington homeowners claim costs were $941 million. In 2023 and 2024, they rose to $2 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively.

Construction costs are mostly to blame, he said. The price of rebuilding or repairing homes has soared amid supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

The risk of wildfires and flooding, intensified by climate change, in Washington has also contributed to the increase, he said.

But rate increases have finally started to ease.

In 2025, average base rates increased by 8.9% – a significant but much smaller hike from the couple of years prior. And so far this year, rates have actually inched down. Requested home insurance rate changes in 2026 are down half a percent, VanTuyl said.

The slowdown means insurance premiums have adjusted to higher costs, and companies have more accurately priced in the amount of claims, he said.

Still, the prior years’ rapid growth has weighed on homeowners amid other rising costs.

Insurance rates in Washington between 2020 and 2025 rose faster than median home prices statewide, which jumped 31% to nearly $632,900 during that time, according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research.

Nearly a quarter of Washington homeowners were cost-burdened in 2024, meaning they spent more than 30% of their household income on housing costs, according to the center.

But Washington isn’t the only state struggling with higher insurance rates. In fact, it’s better off than most.

With an average annual home insurance cost of $1,560, Washington ranks 40th in the nation for highest costs and sits 35% lower than the national average of $2,395.

The U.S. as a whole saw insurance rates rise nearly 47%, with every state experiencing a rise.

Climate change and rising costs are driving the increase, especially in states prone to wildfires, storms and tornadoes, according to LendingTree.

Mortgage lenders usually require home insurance. But the additional cost can be too much to bear for those who own their homes outright.

According to a LendingTree study on uninsured homes, around 14% of homeowners nationwide went without insurance in 2024.

“That suggests affordability pressures are becoming severe enough that some homeowners are questioning whether they can continue carrying coverage at all,” Lindsay Bishop, LendingTree’s senior home insurance writer and a former licensed insurance agent, said in the report.