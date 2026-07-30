Washington state’s Grammy-nominated pop artist Benson Boone to perform at Numerica Veterans Arena

From staff reports

Washington’s own pop-star Benson Boone will perform at the Spokane Arena this weekend.

Boone was born and raised in Monroe, Washington. He first found success in 2021 by posting his music on social media, primarily TikTok, which led to the release of his platinum debut single, “Ghost Town.”

Boone released multiple singles, including the multiplatinum smash hit “Beautiful Things,” before the release of his debut album, “Fireworks & Rollerblades,” in early 2024. His second and most recent record, “American Heart,” was released on June 20, 2025.

Boone has become known for his energetic performances, including his wide vocal range and signature backflips. He is also known for other songs such as “Slow It Down,” “Mystical Magical,” “In The Stars” and his most recent single, “The Time of My Life,” which was released in June.

Boone has won multiple Billboard Music Awards and was Grammy nominated for Best New Artist in 2025.

Boone will be joined at the Numerica Veterans Arena by pop singer-songwriter Ashe. Tickets for the Sunday show start at $60 and can be purchased through TicketsWest.