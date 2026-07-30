With no Democrat on the ballot, does Idaho’s Jim Risch become vulnerable?

By Becca Savransky Idaho Statesman

With the general election just months away, the race for U.S. Senate featuring three-term incumbent Sen. Jim Risch is facing a major shakeup.

David Roth, who won the Democratic primary in May with about 62% of the vote, announced Tuesday he was exiting the race. The decision came as he faced pressure from the Ada County Democrats to step up his campaign.

Jared DeLoof, the chair of the Ada County Democrats, said the primary goal is to defeat Risch, 83. The Ada County Democrats sent a letter to Roth earlier in July warning him they would consider endorsing Todd Achilles, an independent, if he didn’t raise more money and build a campaign plan by mid-August, The Spokesman-Review reported.

DeLoof said Roth’s decision to drop out came as a surprise.

“I think many of us were relieved,” DeLoof told the Idaho Statesman.

He said he thinks Roth “did what’s right for Idaho.”

“I think we stand a real chance now at shocking the country and defeating Risch,” he said.

During an August meeting, the Ada County Democrats will discuss their next steps as the race primarily comes down to a match between Risch and Achilles, DeLoof said. He criticized Risch’s record.

“Life has only gotten harder for folks, and you know we really believe that we need to do everything we can, Republicans, Democrats, independents, to come together and support a different option,” he said.

Other Democrats have said they understand Roth’s choice.

“I respect David’s decision and look forward to his partnership as we all row together to get Democrats across the finish line in November,” Lauren Necochea, the chair of the Idaho Democratic Party, said in a Facebook post.

Achilles said in a statement that his mission remains the same, although the “landscape of this election may have changed.”

“Now the choice is clearer than ever,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Every Idahoan has the opportunity to be part of a movement that puts people before parties, unity before division, and solutions before politics.”

Achilles told the Statesman he is focused on running a campaign on issues important to Idaho residents across the board.

“We’re focused on core Idaho issues, which are important to Republicans and important to Democrats. I mean, this is a nonpartisan campaign,” he said. “We’re getting support from both sides of the political aisle, but it’s more from the standpoint of just, what are these nonpartisan consensus issues that all Idahoans agree on that we need to get solved.”

According to the most recent data from the Federal Election Commission, Achilles had raised nearly $700,000 as of June 30. Risch has surpassed $3 million. Roth had raised a total of about $8,600, and had more than $10,000 in debts and loans as of April 29, the most recent data available.

Roth said while announcing his decision that he plans to focus on supporting other Democrats on the ballot in Idaho. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Viable pathway’

Achilles, who previously served as a Democratic state representative, said on his campaign website he is running as an independent because “the two-party system has failed America.” He took direct aim at the Democratic and Republican parties.

“Both parties increase the national debt, keep us in endless wars, and favor big corporations, harming our families in the process,” his website said. “Both parties benefit from division among Americans. I reject the left-right divide because the challenge ahead of us is those at the top versus those at the bottom – those in power against the people. I will fight for all Idahoans, not billionaires or extremists.”

DeLoof acknowledged Achilles is not a Democrat.

“There’s certainly things I think a lot of us disagree with Todd on, but again, you know, I think we want to find the best way for folks to cast their vote strategically to defeat Risch,” he said.

He added that Achilles has brought together a coalition of people from different political backgrounds. Polls show Achilles has a “viable pathway” this year, DeLoof said. People are realizing the status quo isn’t working and are looking for change, he said. Most recent polls have still shown Risch with a lead over Achilles, although the margin of his lead has differed significantly, according to results compiled by the New York Times.

Achilles said he isn’t looking for any Idaho party endorsement. He grew up in a Republican home and was a registered Republican for some time, he said. He then served as a Democrat in the Idaho Capitol, and said he had a reputation for bipartisanship.

“That’s how you make good policy,” he said. “It isn’t being a Democrat or being a Republican.”

He said he draws from his experience and values as an Army veteran, where political affiliation isn’t important. Those traditions, in part, led to him running as an independent, he said.

He called this race one of the most exciting U.S. Senate races in Idaho history. Risch has served for nearly 18 years.

His priorities include stopping corruption in Congress, making housing more affordable, protecting public lands, defending the Second Amendment and strengthening public schools, according to his website. He also said he wants to stand up for working Idaho residents and protect the country’s borders.

People want change, he said, “and I think the time is now.”