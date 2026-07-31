A Grip on Sports: It just might be a great weekend to avoid sports on TV, mainly because the cupboard is pretty bare unless the M’s snap out of their funk

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What are your plans for the weekend? A lake trip? Lounging by the pool in the backyard? Or just turning on a sprinkler for the kids to run through? Water sports might as well be the focus. Everything else seems to be on hiatus.

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• Football? Unless watching ESPN’s talking heads pontificate, there isn’t a lot more to watch on your TV, no matter the size. Golf? Nothing major. Or even somewhat major. Hoops, hockey or any other winter sport? Besides the roiling-in-off-court-controversy WNBA, this is actually the offseason.

That leaves baseball.

The M’s are doing their part. Doing what they do best, actually. In two ways.

The first? Slowing rolling down the abyss into mediocrity in what is a decidedly mediocre American League. As they have done about 40 times in their 50 years as a franchise. Having the Twins in town for three games, then the Tigers for another trio, might help arrest the slide, considering Minnesota and Detroit are among the league’s mediocre middle.

The last? Spending every ounce of free time on the Mariners Network advertising next weekend’s alumni festivities. You know, when the best team in the American League, the Rays, visit Seattle. And the franchise honors the 50 best players to wear their uniform.

That weekend’s theme, probably? “The past is great. The present? Not so much. But, heh, the past! It’s shiny.” Not that it ever really was, except about once every five seasons.

After losing five of seven games on the recently completed road trip to tumble to third in the West, trying to build some momentum for when Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro, The Big Unit and Mr. Mariner fill the T-Mobile infield seems like the better part of valor. Don’t mention Edgar too much, though. He’s part of a coaching staff that may just be rebuilt after the alumni weekend ends and Dan Wilson, almost certainly one of the 50 honorees, is kicked back upstairs.

Or should be, if the franchise really wants to shake up the place. And try to make a playoff push. Then again, waiting for the A.L. East-leading Rays to leave town might just be too late.

Wilson’s team begins the homestand at 53-57, 2.5 games behind the Rangers in the West and three games out of the final wild card spot. Also, as we documented yesterday, the August schedule is nuts. The Mariners have squandered their less-challenging months. Now, while they face some of the best teams in baseball, their two West rivals, the Astros and Rangers, get to feast on the bottom feeders.

If you want to watch the games this weekend, you will be skipping around. Tonight’s game (6:40) is on the Mariners Network. Saturday’s is on FS1 at 1:10 p.m. Sunday? It’s back on the Mariners Network and starts at 1:10 p.m.

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WSU: The only aspect of college football on tap this weekend? Preseason practice. Or preparing for preseason practices. Previewing them. As Greg Woods does today with his look at the Cougar offensive line. … We also found this story on the running back corps and thought we might as well pass it along. … Former Washington State receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is standing out in the 49ers training camp. Stribling, who spent two seasons in Pullman and caught 95 passes, also played at Oklahoma State and Mississippi. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Jon Wilner gives the conference commissioners grades for their football media day performances in this S-R column. The Pac-12 did not hold a media day. … Boise State’s stadium improvements are neariOKOKng completion. … Colorado State’s schedule is tough in the middle. And different at the end. … In basketball news, the new Oregon State staff is ready to roll. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, it was Washington’s turn in the Big Ten spotlight Thursday. Jedd Fisch talked and we have stories to prove it. So did quarterback Demond Williams Jr. … Oregon has high expectations. … So does Utah in the Big 12. … USC is hoping its defense is better. … In basketball news, John Canzano wrote a while back about the issues with Western Oregon’s women’s basketball team. The story has reached its end. The school reached a settlement with the players Thursday.

Gonzaga: Bremerton High’s Jalen Davis will visit the Kennel when the Zags host New Mexico State on Nov. 7. Why is that important? As Theo Lawson tells us, the 6-foot-3 guard is the top-rated high school senior in the state, one of the best combo guards in the nation and a key GU recruiting target.

EWU and Idaho: The FCS ranks are not immune to conference realignment. In actuality, the turmoil in the FBS ranks has actually increased the chances of change among the division’s conferences. Dan Thompson does a great job this morning delving into how those changes have impacted the Big Sky, which has seemed to lock down the 13 best FCS schools in the western part of the country. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Idaho State welcomed back a running back who had left. … How good will Montana’s defense be? … In basketball news, Idaho State is 2-0 on its Canadian trip.

Preps: It’s not often the final day of July is home to a long high school-themed story. But that’s the case this year, as Liam Bradford delves into Colfax High’s long legacy of Hall of Fame coaches. It’s well worth your time.

Indians: On its third try, Spokane finally picked up a win in Vancouver this week. Though it took a five-run, ninth-inning rally to earn the 9-7 win Thursday night.

Mariners: The M’s are featuring a six-person rotation these days. An extra day off for every starter. And yet they had to juggle the rotation so Bryce Miller could have one more day of rest. The solution? Move Bryan Woo up a day. Pitch him on the road again, where is earned run average is over five. The predictable result? Woo gave up five runs in five innings again, the M’s had one hit in that span and ultimately lost 6-2. … If Brendan Donovan ever does leave the injured list and return to the lineup – he and his wife are expecting a baby soon – it may just be one change in a roster shakeup. … George Brett knew Carlos Beltran was a Hall of Famer early. … Karl Ravech was let go by ESPN. But he’s still on the air. He’s doing a few MLB games and the Little League World Series before he moves on.

Seahawks: The pads were on Thursday for the first time this camp. Cooper Kupp shined too, though not for the first time. And Sam Darnold is in control. The fifth practice included some hitting too. … The only aspect of training camp that isn’t positive this season? Money matters.

Sounders: The whole FIFA-selling-the-World-Cup-operating-rights brouhaha is starting to reach a boiling point. And is threatening to cook Gianni Infantino and the organization. What a disaster. … The Sounders are in Portland on Saturday.

Sonics: The Trail Blazers were always the Sonics’ biggest rivals. They survived when Seattle’s team didn’t. But as we near an expansion return of the Sonics, it’s beginning to look more and more as if the Blazers will be leaving the Northwest. The new owner, Tom Dundon, seems hell bent on getting out of the short Moda Center lease and taking the team elsewhere. Charlotte, maybe, where his NHL team resides?

Storm: Seattle is getting healthier. The last-place Storm will be in Atlanta tonight to face the Dream.

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• July seemed to pass quickly. What does August hold? Hopefully, less smoke and more smoking athletic competitions. If not, we may just have to leave town for a while. Though we don’t have a lake place nor a swimming pool. Unless the blue plastic one we fill up for the dog counts. Wait, we have jury duty scheduled this month. We are not going anywhere. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, Kevin Clark/Seattle Times