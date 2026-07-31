About 200 Howard University students reinstated after unenrollment backlash

By Sophia Solano Washington Post

Howard University reinstated roughly 200 of the 502 incoming students who were suddenly unenrolled last week, its interim president said Wednesday.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Wayne A.I. Frederick defended the university’s decision to unenroll about 20 percent of its new freshman class weeks before the beginning of the semester - and just days before some were scheduled to move to the Northwest Washington campus.

“The university didn’t make a mistake,” he said.

According to the university, students who were unenrolled last week failed to meet established reporting deadlines for payments, payment arrangements or scholarships after repeated communications.

Many of the students who were unenrolled, however, said they had reported forthcoming scholarships and payment plans to the school well in advance of the deadlines.

Several students and parents said administrators were unreachable by phone, were unresponsive to emails or gave confusing instructions. And some students who have been reenrolled are as mystified by the opaque process as the students who, after several attempts to rectify their unenrollment, remain without a spot in the Class of 2030.

Frederick said some students were reinstated not because the university had acted in error but because the school was “compassionate about the situation.” The mass unenrollment was not automated, he said, but “analyzed” and “even agonized over.”

He said students and families misunderstood required payments (50 percent of outstanding balances after all aid was applied) and payment deadlines, which were earlier this year for first-year students than for returning students. Many scholarships, including some distributed by the university, students said, are not applied to students’ accounts until August or later - after the July 10 payment deadline for freshmen.

Universities typically admit a surplus of first-year students in anticipation of a “summer melt,” when some committed students do not matriculate in the fall. Internal documents shared online and verified by The Post outlined the university’s “de-enrollment strategy.”

“The university goal is 2400 incoming [first time in college students],” it said. “We are over by 300+ students.”

Students who failed to meet criteria including paying a housing deposit, registering for classes, submitting health forms and paying 50 percent of their balances were unenrolled, according to the plan.

The university declined to share how many freshmen were unenrolled ahead of the previous academic year. Last summer, some students learned that they owed thousands of dollars in past-due tuition and were told they were required to pay off balances in a matter of weeks. Those who failed to do so risked having their degrees withheld or being sent to collections.

The university made changes to its enrollment process this year, including moving up payment deadlines for first-year students and opening up the financial aid and housing portals earlier than ever. It also appointed a new vice president for enrollment management last year.

Frederick said the university was more strict this cycle than it has been before.

“Those deadlines have existed [in past years], we’d made an attempt, but we’ve been more lenient,” he said. “This year we want to make the process better. If we don’t know the makeup of the entire class until the first day of classes, then that’s not efficient. That does not bode for the best experience.”

As students learned last week that they had lost their spots at Howard, they and their parents turned to social media, panicked, for information. A deluge of posts on X, Facebook, TikTok and Threads added to the swift backlash against the university.

Frederick said the response to the mass unenrollment was tied to unfair expectations around the university’s identity. Howard is among the nation’s top-ranked historically Black colleges and universities.

“If another school in the city said that things had to be paid at a certain point, I think people would do that,” he said. “Nobody would make a fuss about the fact that somebody was suggesting a bill be paid on time.”

Laverne Mickens, a scholarship coach who has in the past week worked with affected Howard University students, said she was up until 4 a.m. last Wednesday answering about 400 emails from those who were unenrolled.

“I really think that Howard thought these kids weren’t coming. They weren’t serious. They were trying to frustrate them into not coming,” she said. “I know college is a business, but I have never heard of a college purging over 500 students at one time.”

Jaylyn Taylor, an early-decision student, was among those who were unenrolled last week via email. Her mother, Stephanie Rudd, is a disabled veteran who was denied a Parent Plus loan. They said they had told the financial aid department months before the deadline about forthcoming aid; emails about deadlines went to Taylor’s high school email address, though she had updated her contact information with the university.

Rudd said they had already submitted FAFSA, enrollment and housing deposits; purchased flights from Arizona; and bought dorm supplies when they received the news.

“When she got unenrolled, there were a lot of tears, a lot of tears,” she said. “We still haven’t got answers as to why it happened. We have no idea.”

But days later, after repeated attempts to contact university officials, Taylor was suddenly reenrolled. Her classes and housing were reinstated. Rudd has watched her daughter’s payment balance rise to $12,000 and fall to zero without explanation. It’s now settled at $1,700 - expensive for their family, but possible with donations from GoFundMe.

“We’re actually just going to pay it, because we don’t want anything else to happen,” Rudd said.

This week, politicians and officials at other universities extended offers to affected students. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced Monday that New Yorkers can seek admission via expedited late admissions review at City University of New York and State University of New York campuses.

“Hundreds of students, including New Yorkers, are scrambling and scared since they’ve been disenrolled from their intended college just a few weeks before classes are set to begin,” Hochul said in a statement.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Thursday that his administration will “provide expedited admission support to University System of Maryland schools, explore financial aid options, and provide an $800 credit for impacted students.” The University of the District of Columbia, the city’s only public university and another HBCU, extended its fall admissions deadline by one week to Aug. 7 to accommodate affected Howard students.

When Kamori Berry learned she was dropped from Howard’s freshman class last week, she and her parents called the university on three phones at once. After a 100-minute hold, the financial aid office hung up as soon as their call went through, she said. So, she and her mother, Janine Berry, hopped on a plane from St. Louis to D.C. and visited the office in person.

After they waited eight hours in the lobby, Kamori said, university staff told them there was nothing that could be done. The decision was final.

They had been in touch with the university for months prior, Kamori said, about her financial aid offer, to which she added $24,000 in scholarships. But, she said, she never received communications from the university about specific documentation required to ensure her enrollment.

“It was engraved in my head in high school that you need to check your email, you need to be on top of stuff,” said Kamori, who was planning to do a pre-law track. “I check my email eight times a day, I have my notifications on. It’s not in there. They kept reiterating, ‘Oh, we sent it, we sent it out.’ There’s nothing in there.”

While they were on campus Monday, Janine offered to pay the balance in full, on the spot - $6,000. The school, she said, said no.