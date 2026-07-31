Cops nab Pierce County man accused of shooting man he thought was child molester

By Isabela Lund Tacoma News Tribune

A man who allegedly shot another man in Parkland, Washington, then fled to Las Vegas, has been arrested and charged in Pierce County Superior Court.

Deven Manzanares, 31, was booked into Pierce County Jail at 5:13 p.m. on Wednesday, jail records show. He has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. On Thursday, court commissioner Barbara McInvaille issued a $75,000 bail.

Manzanres allegedly shot the man in the back at about 10 p.m. on June 6 in the 10900 block of Park Avenue South, the News Tribune previously reported. Court records said Manzanres confessed to his friend shortly after the shooting that he thought the man was a child molester.

He later fled to Las Vegas. The News Tribune has reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the circumstances around Manzanres’ arrest.

The victim survived, PCSO spokesperson Carly Cappetto confirmed to the News Tribune on Friday.

According to court documents, deputies found the victim lying on the sidewalk, conscious but unable to identify the shooter. Authorities took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies interviewed witnesses, who said they heard a single gunshot and then saw a “small, older dark colored two door vehicle” fleeing east on 110th Street South then north on Park Avenue South, documents say.

Manzanres’ friend called police on June 7, saying Manzanares had allegedly messaged her over Instagram and confessed to the shooting.

“He admitted to her via Instagram that he shot a ‘40 year old male’ the previous night after pulling up next to someone he believed was a child molester,” documents say. “… (he) later asked her for money between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. because he was ‘stuck.’ ”

Police filed a search warrant for phone records, which allegedly showed Manzanares’ phone was at the location at the time of the shooting, then traveled south and reached Las Vegas by June 9.

McInvaille issued a nationwide warrant for Manzanares’ arrest on June 15, according to court records.

In a separate incident, prosecutors previously charged Manzanares with second-degree theft, second-degree escape, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, documents say.

Manzanares is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, documents say, and he “has more recent and extensive criminal history out of Nevada,” including an arrest for robbery with a deadly weapon.