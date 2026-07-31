‘Detain first, figure out later.’ Idaho judge criticizes immigration tactics

Carolyn Komatsoulis The Idaho Statesman

Alejandra Gamino Padilla felt alone.

She and her husband were driving to work in Idaho in early June (she helped her husband with his house-painting business, she said), when three cars stopped them, one of them positioned in front of their vehicle, she recalled. Immigration agents detained her and her husband.

In detention, she described in Spanish, she spoke of tough conditions. She said she felt isolated, unable to communicate or ask questions with the English speakers. Outside, her two teenage children worked to get the money for a lawyer, she said, as their mother struggled to work with the technology provided to communicate with the outside world.

“I felt like I was drowning there,” Gamino Padilla said in a 50-minute phone interview with the Idaho Statesman. “I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t say anything.”

Gamino Padilla was freed, however, after a federal judge in Idaho scolded immigration officials for their “detain first, figure out later” approach.

U.S. District Judge David Nye ruled in June that Gamino Padilla, who was detained as part of the Trump administration’s expansion of mandatory detention, be released. In a paragraph-long footnote in his ruling, he criticized the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for continuing a policy Idaho courts have “resoundingly rejected.”

“DHS/ICE cannot keep blindly detaining people, hoping that some later investigation will suggest the person was otherwise detainable all along,” Nye wrote. “Such an approach is contradicted by general principles of fairness and flies in the face of due process. Nor can DHS/ICE continue to essentially flout the Court’s interpretation of the applicable law.”

At issue is whether the government can detain someone who is already in the country without a bond hearing. Immigrants already in the U.S. have due process rights, according to a separate court order.

Other courts around the country have ruled against the Trump administration, which has attempted to stretch mandatory detention further after Trump rode a wave of mass deportation promises to the White House.

Those efforts have spurred over 60,000 cases nationwide since President Donald Trump took office, as immigrants challenged their detention. Of those, 54 have been filed in Idaho, including that of Gamino Padilla. That doesn’t account for all the cases facing Idaho immigrants, however, because some people are moved to other states, according to Jacob Rourk, an attorney at Ramirez-Smith Law.

The administration’s push lies in two sections of federal statute: The first, which has applied to people seeking entry to the U.S. at the border, generally requires agents to detain someone if it’s unclear whether they are eligible to enter.

The second, which has applied to immigrants already in the U.S., says detention is allowed but not required.

“This distinction between noncitizens who have entered and reside in the United States and those who have not yet entered ‘runs throughout immigration law,’” according to a separate Idaho court order.

But the Trump administration, as part of its expansive crackdown on immigrants, has tried a new tactic: detaining people under the first provision, even if the immigrant has lived in the U.S. for a long time.

In a statement, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said that the department complies with all court orders, and all undocumented immigrants receive “full due process.”

“It should come as no surprise that more habeas petitions are being filed by illegal aliens — especially after many activist judges have attempted to thwart President Trump from fulfilling the American people’s mandate,” the spokesperson said. “What makes someone a target of ICE is if they are in the country illegally.”

Close to home

Gamino Padilla’s quiet life was shaken this June.

She left Mexico and had come to the U.S. in 2017 claiming asylum, according to a court ruling.

She told the Statesman she journeyed to the country, fleeing threats made against her father. She had family in Idaho, she said, a state where she felt better than anywhere else.

Originally from Michoacán, Mexico, she was arrested, but her claim of fear was deemed credible, and she was released from custody in 2018 after posting bond. However, her asylum claim was ultimately denied, and she was ordered deported, the ruling said.

But she appealed the decision, and in 2023, the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the deportation proceedings against her. The move, similar to a prosecutor dismissing a case because they don’t believe it’s worth prosecuting, didn’t give her any status, said Neal Dougherty, one of the lawyers representing Gamino Padilla. But it was the government acknowledging that the resources spent on deporting her would be better spent elsewhere, Dougherty told the Statesman.

But that doesn’t mean that she could be detained without bond. Her removal proceedings were dismissed, Nye wrote, and nothing has changed since she posted bond in 2018, Nye wrote.

“She agrees her status remains unchanged, but proffers that means she should remain out of custody pending any removal proceedings,” his order said. “The Court agrees.”

In Idaho, she kept her nose clean, raising two U.S. citizen children with her husband, the court ruling said.

Then in June, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stopped the car she was in, the ruling said. Their target was her husband, but immigration agents detained her, too.

The Trump administration has lost in the vast majority of those cases, including hers. In this case, the government argued that there were renewed deportation proceedings, which made the case different, the ruling said.

But Nye disagreed, writing that because immigration officials previously released her, she “had developed a liberty interest in her freedom.”

Rourk, one of the lawyers who represented her, said the courts are losing patience.

“The temperature is changing,” Rourk said in a phone interview with the Statesman.

In this case, Nye’s footnote expressed his concerns with the government’s actions.

The “detain first, figure out later” approach often doesn’t work, with agents detaining people who shouldn’t have been kept in custody, Nye wrote, but in this case agents got lucky: Gamino Padilla “might otherwise” have qualified for detention, Nye wrote.

But still, Nye said, a policy the courts disagree with and where the government often loses is a drag on court resources, echoing fellow Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s criticism of the Trump administration’s efforts.

“Prudence would suggest a different approach,” wrote Nye, who was nominated by President Barack Obama near the end of his second term in 2016 and then again by Trump at the beginning of his first term in 2017.

Winmill, appointed by President Bill Clinton, previously wrote in an April ruling that the “flood” of such cases “threatens to overwhelm the federal judiciary.”

In ruling against the government in another case, Winmill wrote that the government was refusing “to abandon their unlawful policy.”

“Detainees will continue to file nearly identical habeas petitions then sit in jail waiting for a judicial decision,” he wrote. “This in itself represents a substantial deprivation of liberty, and ordering a bond hearing instead of release would further exacerbate the delay. Such an approach is not justifiable for an individual who does not appear to be a flight risk or a danger to the community.”

On Thursday, a divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed a Washington court’s decision in a case where an immigrant was denied bond by an immigration judge in Tacoma, Washington. In the opinion, the judges wrote that undocumented immigrants found in the U.S. are not subject to mandatory detention.

Gamino Padilla may be free now, but the challenges aren’t over. Her husband, who she said became sick in detention, was deported to Mexico in July, and she faces uncertainty down the road. Her hands and feet hurt after the arrest from the handcuffs, she told the Statesman.

“It’s very stressful,” Gamino Padilla said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

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