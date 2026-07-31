F-35 fighter jet crashes at Marine Corps air base in San Diego
An F-35 fighter jet crashed at a military base in San Diego on July 31, authorities said, triggering a large emergency response.
The crash occurred at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and involved a F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, 1st Lt. Blake Starbuck, a spokesperson for the air base, told USA TODAY.
The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was later recovered, Starbuck said, adding that the pilot was “en route to a medical facility.” Starbuck described the crash as a “mishap” and said more information will be released when available.
Videos from local television stations show plumes of smoke emanating from the jet as emergency responders arrived at the scene.
The incident was the latest crash involving an F-35 jet. In March, a U.S. Air Force F-35A crashed in Nevada; the pilot ejected safely and sustained only minor injuries. In July 2025, a pilot ejected after an F-35 crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California.
The F-35 is considered the most advanced war plane in the world. The Pentagon purchased jets in three styles: F-35A for the Air Force, F-35B for the Marines and F-35C for the Navy. The F-35B can take off and land vertically, similar to how a helicopter takes off and lands.
The warplane represents the most expensive weapons system in the U.S. military arsenal. The Pentagon is projected to spend $1.7 trillion on nearly 2,500 F-35s, according to a GAO report released in 2023. The program has faced severe maintenance problems, military service depot delays and inadequate equipment costs for the fighter jets.
Concerns about the cost of this plane have been aired publicly, including by President Donald Trump. Before his first term in office, he said the F-35 program was “out of control” and vowed to rein in its costs, which have only since grown.