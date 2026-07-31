F-35 fighter jet crashes at Marine Corps air base in San Diego

By Christopher Cann USA TODAY

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at a military base in San Diego on July 31, authorities said, triggering a large emergency response.

The crash occurred at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and ​involved a F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, 1st Lt. Blake Starbuck, a spokesperson for the air base, told USA TODAY.

The pilot ejected ⁠from the aircraft and was later recovered, Starbuck said, adding that the pilot was “en ‌route to a medical facility.” Starbuck ​described the crash as a “mishap” and said more information will be released when available.

Videos from local television stations show plumes of smoke emanating from the jet as emergency responders arrived at ⁠the scene.

The incident was the latest crash ‌involving an F-35 jet. ‌In March, a U.S. Air Force F-35A crashed in Nevada; the pilot ejected safely and sustained only ⁠minor injuries. In July 2025, a pilot ejected after an F-35 crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central ‌California.

The F-35 is considered the ‌most advanced war plane in the world. The Pentagon purchased jets in three styles: F-35A for the Air Force, F-35B ⁠for the Marines and F-35C for the Navy. The ​F-35B can take ⁠off and ​land vertically, similar to how a helicopter takes off and lands.

The warplane represents the most expensive weapons system in the U.S. military arsenal. The Pentagon is projected ⁠to spend $1.7 trillion on nearly 2,500 F-35s, according to a GAO report released in 2023. The program has faced severe maintenance problems, military service ⁠depot delays and inadequate equipment costs for the fighter jets.

Concerns about the cost of this plane have been aired publicly, including by President Donald Trump. Before his first ⁠term in office, he said ‌the F-35 program was “out of control” and ​vowed to ‌rein in its costs, which have only since grown.