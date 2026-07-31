Federal trial delayed for former Spokane Sheriff’s deputy acquitted in beating case

The former Spokane County sheriff’s sergeant acquitted of charges in the beating of an elderly man at a local park won’t face a federal jury this year.

Clay Hilton’s federal trial was postponed last week from October to February, a move because of his June acquittal in state court, according to court documents.

His attorney, Bryan Hershman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Hershman previously told The Spokesman-Review following the trial he was hopeful the federal government would drop the case.

In June, a Spokane jury found Hilton not guilty of second-degree assault and falsifying a police report after an August 2023 incident with then-62-year-old Kevin Hinton.

Hinton was sitting in a park’s parking lot after hours when Hilton approached and told Hinton he couldn’t be there. The two exchanged words, and Hinton refused to tell the sergeant his name or provide identification because he didn’t believe sitting in the parking lot was a crime, he said on video footage of the incident.

Three minutes later, the former sergeant yanked Hinton out of his car by his legs and hit him multiple times while ripping his shirt and knocking out his false teeth. The altercation resulted in Hinton sustaining multiple broken ribs and a bloody face.

In addition to Hilton’s acquittal, the jury also found that the former sheriff’s sergeant acted in self defense during the encounter.

Federal charges are still pending, however.

An Eastern Washington federal grand jury in October last year charged Hilton with deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

The deprivation of rights charge claims Hilton punched and kneed Hinton in the head and torso, depriving Hinton of his constitutional rights, including the right to be free from an “unreasonable seizure” and “unreasonable force” by a deputy.

The second federal charge indicated the day after the alleged assault, Hilton falsified a sheriff’s office field case report relating to his use of force against Hinton by stating, “I could see a folding knife in his driver’s door pocket and fixed blade knife between his seat and the driver’s side.”

Hershman asked for the federal trial’s continuance so he had more time to review the state trial’s transcript and explore issues of collateral estoppel, a legal doctrine that precludes a party from reintroducing an issue once it’s been ruled upon. He also asked to explore issues of double jeopardy, according to court documents.

Double jeopardy under the U.S. Constitution prevents defendants from being tried twice for the same crime, though this typically only applies to the same parties and the same government trying the case.

The U.S. government attempting to prosecute Hilton has to prove some different elements of the alleged crimes, separate from what prosecutors in state court had to prove during Hilton’s trial in June.

This was notably explored during the 1991 beating of Rodney King. The state of California prosecuted three Los Angeles police officers for excessive force and assault, but they were acquitted. The acquittals sparked the riots in Los Angeles that year, leading to deaths, injuries and thousands of arrests.

The federal government went on to charge the officers with civil rights violations and other miscellaneous crimes, which is still legal under the “dual sovereignty doctrine” of the Constitution.

The doctrine allows for separate governments to prosecute the same person for the same crimes because different sovereignties have their own laws and standards for said crimes.

In King’s case, two of the four officers were found guilty in federal court.

Hilton’s motion to continue the trial was granted July 17, court records show. The motion went unopposed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The office declined to comment.