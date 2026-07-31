From Coeur d’Alene teen, Comma editor to Germany, convention draws magicians worldwide
ST. LOUIS – Carson Chambers stood center stage as the music began.
He reached out and picked a card out of the air. More cards came, in singles, in fans. Billiard balls appeared and multiplied.
Carson, 13, had traveled the nearly 1,800 miles from Coeur d’Alene with his father to compete as a finalist of the Stage Competition at the International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention here last week. Judges picked his video audition to compete in the finals. He performed with the poise of those twice his age, demonstrating some of the most difficult effects in sleight of hand. He took second place in the youth division.
“It took me about a month to put this together,” Carson said the following day. “My mentor helped me take what I was already doing and put them into an act.”
He has a master mentor in David (DaVinci) Womach of Sandpoint, who performs twice daily at the Silverwood Theme Park.
I was as surprised seeing someone from my home area as the magic at the annual convention, which drew more than 400 magicians from around the world to a gathering that started 100 years ago.
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You can walk from one end of the convention hall to another and see people at tables with decks of cards performing their newest skills in what are called jams, for jam sessions, a phrase culled from jazz music culture.
“Magic to me is like jazz,” said Jonathan Levit of Los Angeles. While Levit’s name might be unfamiliar, unless you’ve seen him perform at the Venetian in Las Vegas or on the CW television show “Masters of Illusion,” you might recognize his hands: They were the hands that got the closeup for Steve Carell in “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.”
“There are moments of magic that are all different beats, and they should look like a natural part of you,” Levit said.
Although it’s called the I.B.M. for short, it existed two years before the business machines company. The organization has more than 200 affiliated local groups, called Rings, in 80 countries. That includes Ring 225, the Spokane Magic Club, which meets monthly.
Beyond the shows, lectures and people making cards appear and jump around the deck at the bar, the convention draws a strong community of artists, who make friends and come back year after year. It’s one of the few places where when you ask “How did you do that?” you’ll likely get an answer.
Shortly after I check into the Marriott, I see my friend Chris Marvel of Wichita, Kansas, who three years ago quit his job as an aerospace engineer to pursue a magic career full-time. Or Dr. Andrew Kochan, who I met at this convention last year in Houston, who runs a pain management center in Los Angeles and belongs to the famed Magic Castle.
Most have a similar story to how they became interested in magic: a family member showed them a card trick or they received a magic set as a child for Christmas or a birthday.
Elliott Rial, 10, began by walking into FAO Schwarz, the iconic toy store, during a vacation stop in New York City.
“When you walk into the store, there’s a counter with people doing and selling magic tricks,” Elliott’s mother Lisa Rial said. “I’d never seen him as interested in anything like this before. I thought maybe we could find a magic show.”
- Google led them to “Monday Night Magic,”
- one of the top magic shows in the country, having performed off-Broadway since 1997. As they made their way across the country visiting family and friends, Lisa searched for magic lessons for Elliott. Up came the convention in St. Louis.
- “We changed our flights and came here,” Lisa said.
- Despite a reputation for fanning cards to unsuspecting victims, they are really kind of a shy lot.
- I blame the misperception on
- , who in 1943 wrote in the short story “Mr. Know-All” about an annoying shipmate on a cruise:
- “Do you like card tricks?”
- “No, I hate card tricks,” I answered.
- “Well, I’ll just show you this one.”
- He showed me three.
- Actually, most magicians won’t show you anything unless they’re hired as entertainment for an event – or you ask them.
- Patricia Marquis, who performs as
- , performs for corporate events, cocktail parties, children’s celebrations and appearances at the Magic Castle. But she got her start in a hospital.
- She came to the U.S. from France while designing for a European intimate wear company. After leaving the fashion industry, she took up magic.
- “I wanted something that would make people happy,” Patricia said over lunch at the convention.
- She began volunteering and performing for patients at Cedar Sinai hospital. Her bedside performances led to television appearances in Los Angeles and France, as well as a photo feature in the Washington Post.
- “Magic provides joy,” she said. “It brings people together.
- There are many more conventions than the I.B.M., although it remains the oldest. This was the 96th out of 100 years, having missed gatherings due to World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Rolf Haecker of Stuttgart, Germany, began going to the I.B.M. convention in 2022.
- Haecker had come to St. Louis from Appleton, Wisconsin. That’s the childhood home of Erik Weisz, the son of a rabbi who would rise to prominence as magician and escape artist Harry Houdini. Appleton played host to the
- .
- He now feels compelled to return to the I.B.M. Convention each year.
- “I think if I don’t go, I’ll miss my buddies,” he said.