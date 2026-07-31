From Coeur d’Alene teen, Comma editor to Germany, convention draws magicians worldwide

Patricia Magicia of Los Angeles performs at the International Brotherhood of Magicians in St. Louis. After leaving the fashion industry she began performing magic for patients at Cedar Sinai Hospital. She now performs a variety of shows, including at the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif. (Ron Sylvester/The Spokesman-Review)

By Ron Sylvester The Spokesman-Review

More times: Other monthly gatherings are 5:30 p.m to 7:30 second Tuesdays at the Spokane Valley Library (conference room B) and 9:30 a.m. to noon on the third Saturdays at Cafe Capri, 2001 W. Pacific.

If you know someone interested in magic, the Spokane Magic Club, Ring 229 of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, has opportunities to learn from and practice with other magicians from professionals to hobbyists.

ST. LOUIS – Carson Chambers stood center stage as the music began.

He reached out and picked a card out of the air. More cards came, in singles, in fans. Billiard balls appeared and multiplied.

Carson, 13, had traveled the nearly 1,800 miles from Coeur d’Alene with his father to compete as a finalist of the Stage Competition at the International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention here last week. Judges picked his video audition to compete in the finals. He performed with the poise of those twice his age, demonstrating some of the most difficult effects in sleight of hand. He took second place in the youth division.

“It took me about a month to put this together,” Carson said the following day. “My mentor helped me take what I was already doing and put them into an act.”

He has a master mentor in David (DaVinci) Womach of Sandpoint, who performs twice daily at the Silverwood Theme Park.

I was as surprised seeing someone from my home area as the magic at the annual convention, which drew more than 400 magicians from around the world to a gathering that started 100 years ago.

You have your Star Trek conventions or Comicons, but these are my favorite nerds.

You can walk from one end of the convention hall to another and see people at tables with decks of cards performing their newest skills in what are called jams, for jam sessions, a phrase culled from jazz music culture.

“Magic to me is like jazz,” said Jonathan Levit of Los Angeles. While Levit’s name might be unfamiliar, unless you’ve seen him perform at the Venetian in Las Vegas or on the CW television show “Masters of Illusion,” you might recognize his hands: They were the hands that got the closeup for Steve Carell in “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.”

“There are moments of magic that are all different beats, and they should look like a natural part of you,” Levit said.

Although it’s called the I.B.M. for short, it existed two years before the business machines company. The organization has more than 200 affiliated local groups, called Rings, in 80 countries. That includes Ring 225, the Spokane Magic Club, which meets monthly.

Beyond the shows, lectures and people making cards appear and jump around the deck at the bar, the convention draws a strong community of artists, who make friends and come back year after year. It’s one of the few places where when you ask “How did you do that?” you’ll likely get an answer.

Shortly after I check into the Marriott, I see my friend Chris Marvel of Wichita, Kansas, who three years ago quit his job as an aerospace engineer to pursue a magic career full-time. Or Dr. Andrew Kochan, who I met at this convention last year in Houston, who runs a pain management center in Los Angeles and belongs to the famed Magic Castle.

Most have a similar story to how they became interested in magic: a family member showed them a card trick or they received a magic set as a child for Christmas or a birthday.

Elliott Rial, 10, began by walking into FAO Schwarz, the iconic toy store, during a vacation stop in New York City.

“When you walk into the store, there’s a counter with people doing and selling magic tricks,” Elliott’s mother Lisa Rial said. “I’d never seen him as interested in anything like this before. I thought maybe we could find a magic show.”