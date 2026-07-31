From the streets of Seoul to Spokane’s Crescent Building: Izzie’s K-Dogs adds unique twist to beloved, deep-fried dish

Mida Wayuono, left, and daughter Izzie Wayuono have recently opened Izzie’s K-Dogs on the second floor of the Crescent Building across the street from River Park Square. The shop sells Korean corn dogs such as the Pizza Dog, Doritos Dog and the Firecracker Dog with a ranch drizzle. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

Ever since the corn dog burst onto the food scene at the State Fair of Texas in 1942, the deep-fried sausage on a stick coated in a layer of cornmeal batter has been a hallmark of carnivals and fairs across the country.

And while corn dog historians debate the origin of the dish (the first patent was issued in 1929 to Stanley S. Jenkins of Buffalo, New York), today corn dogs are immensely popular, not just in the United States, but around the world.

Izzie’s K-Dogs, which opened to the public on April 1 inside the historic Crescent Building, brings Spokane a taste of sweet and savory street food from the Korean peninsula.

Korean corn dogs, also known as “kogos,” use rice and wheat flour batter instead of the traditional cornmeal breading. And compared to American corn dogs, K-dogs are considerably more creative. Within one of Izzie’s K-dog’s is any number of fantastical and quirky coatings and fillings.

Customers seeking a bit of spice can buy a corn dog covered in hot Cheetos or blue Takis flavoring for $9. Crispy potatoes ($10) and Frosted Flakes ($8) coat the outside of other menu items.

Izzie Wayuono, the owner of Izzie’s K-Dogs, said their two most popular K-dogs are their mozzarella-filled dogs and the half-and-half alternatives to classic pork, which allow customers to choose between pork, beef and cheese.

“One thing that we do here that’s unique is the Red Tiger ($12.50), which is the potato and the hot Cheeto (and spicy mayo) combo,” Wayuono said. “And then the SpoKraken ($12.50) has Takis and tentacles. I cut the beef sausage and when you fry it, it kind of curls up.”

Wayuono came to Spokane in 2018 after spending most of her life in Miami. Not long after arriving in the Lilac City, Korean corn dogs became immensely popular on social media. Content creators took to stretching apart mozzarella-filled corn dogs as far as they could and showing their audience all the different crusts, coatings and fillings.

While Wayuono was able to find K-dogs in cities across the country, Spokane was noticeably lacking.

“Spokane’s like 10 years behind,” she said. “I’d go to New York, Seattle, Portland, and everyone had them, so I was able to get my fix by traveling, but they didn’t have them here.”

So Wayuono consulted with her anonymous business partner, her boss at the time, and realized there was a demand for Korean corn dogs in Spokane. A couple years ago, she started hosting pop-up food stands. Once she realized the K-dog craze wasn’t a short-lived trend, she decided to take a leap and open a brick-and-mortar location in the Crescent Building.

Prior to opening Izzie’s K-Dogs, Wayuono even flew out to California to take corn-dog crafting classes from a Korean family.

“Corn dogs you have to roll in a very specific way,” Wayuono said. “It’s a very niche skill set that I have, but I’ve been doing it for two years, so I’m pretty quick. But I had to teach other people how to do it, and it’s not as easy as it looks.”

Months after opening, Wayuono now has 13 employees working under her. But in the beginning, it was just her and her mom, Mida.

Mida Wayuono was born in Indonesia, but moved to Spokane from Miami in 2010. Up until 2015, she owned a Japanese restaurant on the South Hill. Between her restaurant closing and when Izzie’s K-Dogs soft-launched in late March, she worked first as a cook at an assisted living facility and then at Feast World Kitchen. Even when she was in Miami, Mida owned an authentic Chinese restaurant. Her ex-husband and Izzie’s dad worked as a sous chef and pastry chef in numerous high-end Italian restaurants, so Izzie has been immersed in the restaurant scene from a young age.

And while Mida Wayuono has tons of experience in the restaurant industry, working for her daughter is definitely a first.

“I am so happy,” Mida Wayuono said. “I’m so grateful. To me, this is an opportunity to be together with my daughter, to spend time with her, to work together, and bond together. And then, as much as I can, to share my knowledge about the restaurant industry.”

Mida Wayuono said she handles much of the inventory and time management aspects of the job. She makes sure they have enough sausages, cheese, beef, Cheetos, chicken and more.

She praises her daughter for being kind, patient, hardworking and humble.

“My goal with this place was to have people come and hang out here,” Izzie Wayuono said. “I wanted it to be colorful. So I have games, I have like a little selfie corner over there. I have my whiteboard that I want people to write on … I wanted it to be interactive and very community-based.”

The colorful walls are adorned with playful reimaginings of classical paintings, like the “Girl With a Pearl Earring” portrait slyly eating a corn dog.

Apart from the K-dogs, Izzie’s has side dishes available, including pickled vegetables ($4.50) and buttery corn mixed with mayo and melted cheese ($5.50). Izzie’s K-Dogs has unique drinks, including their lychee blush, huckleberry lemonade and mango dream.

Despite the signs on the street directing traffic toward Izzie’s K-Dogs, some people may have a difficult time finding the hidden gem on the second floor of the Crescent.

Izzie’s K-Dogs is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. On Sundays, they close at 6. Izzie’s is closed Mondays.