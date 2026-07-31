Getting There: What’s the deal with e-bikes and e-motos in Spokane

An E-bike crosses Spokane Falls Boulevard at Stevens Street with automotive traffic Friday, July 31, 2026, as electric bicycles, scooters, unicycles and skateboards become more popular as methods of recreation and commuting. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

Despite representing dozens of injury cases involving e-vehicles like bikes, scooters and motorcycles, lawyer Matthew Albrecht himself is an avid e-bike rider.

With the slight motor assistance, Albrecht said he can keep up with his younger kids on the mountain biking trails without becoming exhausted after just one lap.

“I can just have a little more fun for a little bit longer,” Albrecht said.

But although he acknowledges varying opinions about the value of the increasingly popular electric bicycles , Albrecht said the real problem is e-motos: basically small electric motorcycles, which use a throttle instead of pedal-assistance to accelerate quickly to speeds of 40 or 50 mph.

The e-motos disguise themself as e-bikes, and often sell inexpensively, leading buyers to treat their new vehicle as they would a bicycle when in reality the safety concerns are significantly different.

“It’s just a lack of appreciation of how big the difference is that you can think you’re getting an e-bike, and if it’s a throttle-controlled e-bike, there’s ways that kids will go on YouTube and figure it out right away, ‘Oh, how do I unlock the speed limiter,’” Albrecht said. “All the sudden that cute little toy is not really a cute toy.”

This is the problem for many of the injuries Albrecht sees. He said at his law firm he’s never seen an injury case with a traditional e-bike.

Recently, Spokane Police responded to a group of 15 to 20 kids aged eight to 14 years who were riding electric motorcycles at Southside Sports Complex on July 18 after driving in from Spokane Valley. The police reminded both the kids and their parents that riding an e-moto requires a driver’s license along with a motorcycle endorsement to be on the road.

But the problem isn’t confined to kids. E-motos have been popping up on the Centennial Trail and on other shared paths in Spokane.

Effective as of June 11, Washington state passed legislation clarifying language used to define the three classes of e-bikes. Class 1 and 3 use pedal assist only, but class 2 e-bikes also use a throttle.

E-motos are “out of class,” said Paul Tolme, spokesperson for Cascade Bicycle Club . The group worked in tandem with lawmakers to make the proper designations.

While e-bikes can have motors with up to 750 watts, e-motorcycles motors are typically well over 750 watts. The state formed a task force to look at e-motos even closer and decide how to classify and regulate them, according to Jon Snyder, City of Spokane director of transportation and sustainability .

In Riverside State Park, class 1 and 3 e-bikes are allowed on the trails, said Paul Neddo, assistant area manager for the Inland Northwest Parks . Class 2 bikes are allowed for people with mobility disabilities.

“Our issue came when the allowance for electric bicycles, electric motors, inspired – let’s call it creative and self-serving people – to decide, well, since that has a motorized device, maybe I’ll try using my motorized device on the trail,” Neddo said. “So what we’ve seen in the last two or three years is actually the presence of electric motorcycles.”

Tolme said the bike club supports e-bikes as a viable transportation solution, and one of the goals of legislation was to prevent e-bikes receiving a bad rap when many complaints can actually be directed toward e-motos.

Likewise, Melinda DuPree, president of the Evergreen East Mountain Biking Alliance, said it’s been wonderful to see the way e-bikes get more people outside for longer than they would be able to ride an analog bike.

DuPree said while e-bikes have “potential for a different type of impact” on mountain biking trails, she thinks the bigger factor is just that more use requires more trail maintenance, no matter what vehicle is being used.

“We all, all riders, we need to understand the definitions and the differences between different machines, and it’s not easy,” DuPree said. “There’s so much new out there.”

With a variety of trails available in Eastern Washington, including paved surfaces and soft, dirt trails, DuPree said riders need to be aware of the regulations of different land managers and adhere to them.

“There’s no problem with what someone chooses to ride,” DuPree said. “You just understand what you’re riding and ride it in the appropriate area and surface and what’s legal and what’s good for the community and the environment.”

Neddo said while it feels like there’s been a public outcry for anything with a motor, the parks don’t want to discourage people from using e-bikes, so long as they are doing so safely.

“The Centennial Trail being paved is really accessible and convenient for a lot of these folks, and we want them to feel safe using it, and we still want them to use it,” Neddo said. “Because we definitely want our trails to be accessible to full disabilities because this is one of the great appeals of it.”

Another major problem on the trails isn’t what vehicle is being used but how it’s being used, Tolme said.

On the Centennial Trail, the speed limit is 15 mph, which can be broken by both e-bicyclists, e-motorcyclists and analog riders alike. Neddo said the park’s enforcement is largely based on behavior and safety, though they have become more diligent about creating a hard line preventing e-motorcycles.

Nonetheless, Tolme said e-motos can be a good solution for more sustainable transportation, especially as an alternative to cars

“E-motos have a place. They’re not inherently bad,” Tolme said. “It’s just the user behavior that’s a problem.”