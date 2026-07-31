He won a Super Bowl. Here’s what Seahawks’ Sam Darnold is working on now

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON – Sam Darnold no longer must deal with the one big question that hovered ominously this time a year ago – could he really lead an NFL team to the promised land?

The Seahawks’ convincing run to a Super Bowl title and Darnold’s role in two thrilling, comeback wins over the Rams that proved pivotal along the way provided an emphatic answer.

As Darnold begins his ninth NFL training camp, second with the Seahawks and first since 2022 when he isn’t with a new team, he’s concentrating more on the little things.

“I think I can always get better,” Darnold said after practice Thursday morning at the VMAC, the first the Seahawks held in camp in full pads.

Asked what some of those areas of improvement are, Darnold broke it down in specific detail.

“There were a lot of things for me, like moving on in my progressions and working from one (side of the) field to the other,” he said.

“I felt like I was throwing behind some targets, especially if I was going left to right. There were a couple throws in the Super Bowl that I’d like to have back. And then not only during the Super Bowl, but before that as well, where I just missed some guys going through my progressions.

“So, I think just being calm with my feet and making sure my feet don’t get super wide. A lot of guys like to keep their base wide, but my base has always been wide, and sometimes I get too wide. So, just making sure that I keep my base with the hip width apart is going to make me a little bit more accurate.”

Darnold says for as long as he plays, he figures there will be similar specific areas of emphasis before a season.

“There’s always going to be,” he said. “This game is so tough, so difficult, and there’s so much that goes on for us as quarterbacks mentally (that) making sure when we get to the game that everything physically is just muscle memory (is important). And that’s why you work so hard in the offseason, so that you’re not thinking about those things when you get out there on Sunday.”

The hope is that such work will make Darnold that much more efficient.

The wins have obviously been there – Darnold’s 28 victories the last two seasons are tied with Tom Brady for the most in consecutive seasons in NFL history. He also tied Brady as the only QBs in league history to win 14 games in consecutive seasons.

The stats have also been there – his nine game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2024 are the most in the NFL, while his 21 games with a passer rating of 100 or better the last two years are the second-most. He also has 18 games the past two years with two or more TDs and a 100-plus passer rating, also the second-most in the NFL.

There were also those 14 interceptions last season, third in the NFL behind the 17 of Geno Smith of the Raiders and 15 of Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins, who are both with new teams – the former Seahawk Smith is now a New York Jet and Tagovailoa is in Atlanta.

Darnold’s interception rate of 2.9% was 29th in the NFL and almost a point higher than the league average of 2.2%.

Darnold’s net yards per attempt of 7.7 – second in the NFL behind only the 7.8 of New England’s Drake Maye – helped offset much of the damage of interceptions.

So did playing near flawlessly in the postseason despite battling a left oblique injury suffered in practice before the divisional playoff game against the 49ers.

Darnold threw five touchdown passes against no interceptions in the postseason while averaging 7.4 yards per completion and compiling a passer rating of 102.4.

For Darnold, there is also the task of adjusting to changes in the offense of new coordinator Brian Fleury. Darnold worked with Fleury with the 49ers in 2023, a familiarity that all involved say should ease the transition.

“The offense is not changing a ton,” Darnold said. “There’s some tweaks here and there. … He wants our offensive line to attack and take control and that’s a good mindset for an offensive coordinator to have. He’s going to continue to be that driving force behind our offense and it’s going to be fun to figure out what our identity is here in camp and going into the season with him.”

So yes, there is always something to work on.

Though he no longer faces the questions about what happened in New York or Carolina or Minnesota and if he has something to prove, Darnold insists he never worried about those storylines in the first place.

“I never paid attention to stuff like that,” he said. “I’ve been very confident in myself. I’ve been very confident in my teammates and the coaches that I have. I don’t allow myself to really pay attention to anything like that. If I do catch wind of it, I have my process on how to handle that.”

An obvious question to consider is whether the Seahawks will see a different – meaning, even better – Darnold now that he’s won a Super Bowl and established in what figures to be a long-term home in Seattle.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold seems like “the same guy.”

And he meant that in a good way.

“I’ll tell you right now, he’s being really decisive with the ball, taking care of the ball, making great decisions,” Macdonald said. “He’s playing fast. He’s being aggressive when he needs to be. He’s doing a lot of great things. Great command.

“His process is really cool. The thing I appreciate about Sam (is) every rep is a rep. If it’s in the quarterback room and they’re going over the script, he treats that rep the same as he does here, if it’s practiced online or we’re in a game. It’s all the same. That’s the mental approach that we want all of our guys to take.”