Latino civic organizations form new coalition to mobilize Hispanic voters

By Churchill Ndonwie Miami Herald

Four Latino civic organizations announced Thursday that they are launching a new coalition to mobilize more than 5 million Hispanic voters in dozens of states ahead of the midterm elections.

UnidosUS, LULAC Institute, Mi Familia En Acción and Latino Victory Foundation say they will coordinate to pursue a single strategy for the first time. This strategy aims to educate and register Hispanic voters in over 40 states through 2028, prioritizing Florida, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The organizations say Hispanic voters are a decisive force in the nation that “demands serious and sustained investment” rather than “last-minute attention prior to each election day.”

Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS, said in a statement that “despite their key role in this election, most Latino voters have not heard from any candidate or party about the midterms.”

“This lack of outreach was confirmed by a recent UnidosUS poll, which showed that 53% of Hispanic voters who voted in the Texas primary had not been contacted,” she said.

The coalition’s goals include registering 250,000 new voters, increasing Latino voter turnout by 5%, and conducting more than 3.5 million door-knocks and one-on-one conversations.

The organizations said that with approximately 36.2 million Latinos now eligible to vote, the electorate will help decide the outcome of the 2026 elections.