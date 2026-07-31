Laurence Raybois: Affordable housing needs more than good intentions

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By Laurence Raybois

My story could be just another tale of economic stress: the increasing price of doing business being at odds with customers’ ability to pay for the service. There is some of that, for sure. But in the end, it is also a story of price gouging, political virtue signaling and morality.

Thirty years ago, my late husband and I scraped together enough savings, along with two partners, to purchase a manufactured housing community. We weren’t large developers or institutional investors. We simply believed that owning land, working hard and maintaining it well was a good investment and a way to provide affordable housing for working families.

Today, I manage two manufactured housing communities in Eastern Washington. Most days are spent solving practical problems: repairing water lines, maintaining septic systems, fixing roads and making sure residents have safe, stable places to live.

Like most housing providers, I understand why people want predictable housing costs. Many of my residents are retirees or families living on fixed incomes. Affordable housing isn’t just something I talk about. It is what my communities provide every day.

That is why Washington’s new rent control law has been so disappointing.

When the legislation passed, I heard repeated references to annual rent increases of 7% plus inflation, up to a 10% maximum. I assumed manufactured housing communities would be treated the same as other rental housing.

They weren’t.

Instead, manufactured housing communities were limited to a flat 5% annual increase with no inflation adjustment, despite facing the same rising costs and despite maintaining infrastructure that many other housing providers don’t own.

I waited for an explanation of why our communities were treated differently. It never really came. We face the same increases in property taxes, insurance, utilities, labor and infrastructure costs as every other housing provider, yet the law imposes a lower cap on manufactured housing communities than on most other rental housing.

Then reality arrived.

A few weeks ago, I renewed permits for the two large on-site sewer systems that serve my communities. These permits are required by the state. Without them, I cannot legally operate.

One annual permit increased from $763 to more than $1,800. The other rose from $890 to more than $2,100.

That’s an increase of roughly 137% in a single year.

I don’t question the state’s authority to recover its costs. Government has real operating expenses, just as housing providers do.

My question is simpler.

If the state recognizes that its own operating costs sometimes require triple-digit fee increases, why does state law assume housing providers can absorb those same kinds of increases with no meaningful opportunity to seek relief?

That question is now before Spokane County Superior Court.

Many people assume the lawsuit challenging Washington’s rent control law is simply about whether rent control is good or bad policy. It isn’t.

One of the central issues is due process.

The law contains no hardship exemption, no variance process and no meaningful avenue for housing providers to demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances like major infrastructure failures, dramatic increases in government fees or other unavoidable costs make the statutory cap impossible to sustain.

In short, the law has no release valve.

Due process would not guarantee me a larger rent increase. It would simply guarantee that someone could review the facts before concluding that I must absorb whatever costs the future brings.

This fall, I expect to spend approximately $200,000 on septic improvements. Today, my company has roughly $70,000 available.

Water systems don’t stop failing because rent increases are capped. Sewer systems don’t become less expensive because the Legislature wants housing costs to remain predictable. Property taxes, insurance premiums, utilities and mandatory government fees continue to rise regardless of what the law says.

If you are wondering where the rest of that $200,000 is coming from, you are not alone. So am I.

Manufactured housing communities remain one of Washington’s most affordable paths to homeownership. They deserve thoughtful public policy that protects residents while also recognizing the economic realities of maintaining aging infrastructure.

Washington can preserve affordability while creating a narrowly tailored hardship process for documented, extraordinary circumstances. Other states have recognized the need for that kind of balance.

We, private property owners, are cast as the villains in this story, and the brave legislators who took us on are nothing short of heroic. There is in fact nothing heroic about doing something for someone else’s money, yet these people got accolades and their 15 minutes of fame.

Laurence Raybois is the co-owner and managing member of two manufactured housing communities in Eastern Washington.