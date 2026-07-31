‘Like a volcano erupted’: Inchelium residents working tirelessly to defend town from fast-moving blaze

Skyler Stensgar works to cut fire lines to keep the Modrite fire from his home on Friday, Jul 31, 2026, just south of Inchelium, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

A fast-moving fire burning on the Colville Reservation is threatening the close-knit town of Inchelium.

But some residents, who were supposed to have evacuated, have taken matters into their own hands to fend off the flames by clearing brush, digging containment lines and dousing spot fires.

Joe Pakootas Jr. is one of them. Pakootas, friends, family and neighbors used their own vehicles and equipment this week to help secure the wooded area on the southern edge of town, critical work given the red flag warning in effect Saturday across the region.

“This isn’t me,” Pakootas said. “It’s a whole team effort.”

Pakootas’ father, Joe Pakootas Sr., ran twice for a U.S. representative seat in Eastern Washington. He lost both times to Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Since the Modrite fire started more than two weeks ago, Pakootas has been running his white 2014 GMC pickup through the fire zone, putting out spot fires with a hose attached to a 350-gallon water tank in the bed of his truck.

“I’m really tired,” Pakootas said. “I’m in that robot stage.”

He said he told his family to pack their bags and head to Kettle Falls or Colville to a motel.

While others have helped battle the fire, he’s been doing it single-handedly, in a sense.

Pakootas said his right arm was paralyzed in a car crash four years ago when his vehicle rolled down an embankment. He uses his right hand to turn on his truck, steer and change gears.

He was also decked out in clothes not recommended on a fire line – a white shirt that’s almost brown from the dirty outdoor work, gray shorts and cowboy boots. Black dirt surrounded his eyes like eyeliner.

He said he dressed like that because he can’t tie his shoes or button his pants with one working hand.

Pakootas, an excavator contractor and mechanic by trade, drove the pickup Friday through the Stranger Creek drainage, putting his truck’s suspension to the test as stiff branches slid across the side of his truck.

Kenny Lelone, Pakootas’ nephew and a firefighter, rode on the tailgate and hopped off with a hose to extinguish spot fires outside the containment lines.

Pakootas and others digging or running heavy equipment communicate with each other on cellphones in a limited service area.

Pakootas said he started working on the fire when it started several miles to the south. He never thought it would reach Inchelium.

The Modrite fire grew to more than 37,000 acres and 22% containment Friday night, according to fire officials.

Over 600 fire crews are working the blaze. Aircraft was also used heavily to drop retardant and water.

Jeni Garcin, spokeswoman for the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team, said crews have not assessed how many structures have burned.

“We’ve got a lot of firefighters around the community working structure protection and had many more come over from the Bradeen fire last night,” she said, referring to a 4,800-acre blaze burning just northeast of the Modrite fire.

She said fire conditions are extremely challenging and that should continue Saturday with strong winds and low humidity.

“It’s burning under some of the driest fuel conditions Eastern Washington has seen in years,” Garcin said. “It’s kind of record-breaking.”

Pakootas said Thursday was scary as the fire grew rapidly. He watched flames come over the nearby mountain.

“There were so many colors of smoke because there was so much wind,” Pakootas said. “And it looked like a volcano erupted.”

He said six houses burned in one area.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” he said.

Pakootas said Inchelium residents are like family, and he just wanted to help.

“The community is everything,” he said.

Pakootas said he’s not too concerned about the fire’s potential to burn the town as long as containment lines hold and firefighters and residents watch over them.

Skyler Stensgar, who lives in Inchelium with his wife and three children, has been using heavy equipment to clear brush and trees on the fire lines.

“We’re not here to get paid or nothing really,” he said. “So, we’re just trying to save our houses and save some of our timber.”

He said he knows of some houses that were burned in the Inchelium area. His aunt’s home was one of the structures destroyed in the Modrite fire, he said.

“It’s been a hectic few days for sure,” Stensgar said.

He said propane tanks were exploding in the air Thursday.

“Everybody was sitting here in the yard just watching the show,” he said.

He said they’ll keep an eye on spot fires on their property Saturday when strong winds are expected to roll in.

Ed Wolfe, who works in facilities at the Government Center in Nespelem, was also working alongside Stensgar, Pakootas and Lelone, who is his brother. He said he was planning to go to his parents’ house in nearby Meteor, which is also under threat, but helped secure the fire line on the south side of Inchelium first.

He said he thought the Modrite fire was going to be under control but then it “blew up.”

Wolfe said he’d worked 13 days straight on the Colville Reservation fires before taking a day off, then continuing.

“It’s not a good year for the Colville Res, burning up everywhere,” Wolfe said. “It’s heart-wrenching.”

The Kaiser Canyon fire near Nespelem is burning more than 131,000 acres on the Colville Reservation. It reached 30% containment Friday.

The town of Inchelium appeared mostly quiet Friday except for fire crews, law enforcement and some residents sticking it out.

Faith Zacherle and Twa-le Abrahamson, of nonprofit River Warriors Society, were passing out food and water to residents Friday afternoon outside Inchelium Grocery.

Volunteers with River Warriors Society mobilized to provide hotels, food, gas for generators and other needs for families affected by the fires .

Abrahamson, executive director of the nonprofit, said they try to take care of the immediate needs of people, some of whom are terrified in evacuation zones.

“It feels like this is what we should be doing as a tribe and as a people,” Abrahamson said.

The town was without water and power Friday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Modrite fire, according to a FEMA news release Friday.

‘I love it there’

Sunny Swan and her two sons, 11 and 16, hurriedly and stressfully packed up their most important belongings and left their Inchelium home Thursday.

“I just told my kids I know that you like your stuff, but materialistic things can be replaced, but I feel like people’s lives can’t be,” she said.

Swan, 37, said she slept in her car Thursday night and arrived at Kettle Falls Middle School, the site of the American Red Cross evacuation shelter, Friday morning not knowing the condition of her home.

She said her 16-year-old son was with her while her younger son was safe with another family member.

“We knew the fire was close, but I didn’t think that it was going to spread so fast,” she said.

The lifetime Inchelium resident has lived the past roughly 13 years at her home.

“I love it there,” she said. “I love living where I live at. I love the woods. I love how quiet it is all the time.”

She said it’s sad because some residents don’t have cars.

“There’s people that don’t have transportation,” Swan said. “And I mean, you can’t do anything to help them out, and you know people that you’ve been around your whole life.”

She said the town is so small everyone knows each other, and most grew up together. She said she loves the town, the people and “everything about it.”

“We’re always there for each other,” Swan said. “We help each other out in any ways that we can.”

She said evacuating town Thursday was “really scary” as “panicking” residents crowded onto Inchelium Highway north to Kettle Falls. She said she also struggled because she has asthma and the air is filled with smoke.

Law enforcement could be seen Friday afternoon knocking on homes along the highway warning people to evacuate.

“I’m not going to be caught in a situation where I am stuck and I burn,” she said. “I want to be safe. I want my children to be safe.”

Swan wasn’t the only evacuee to stay at the middle school, about 30 miles north of Inchelium.

Sandy Roderick, Red Cross shelter supervisor, said 10 people making up eight families slept at the Kettle Falls Middle School on Thursday night. The evacuees’ eight dogs and three cats joined them.

“The people are very friendly,” Roderick said. “They’re of course devastated from having to leave their homes.”

Residents stayed in a small facility on the school campus Thursday, but Red Cross volunteers were moving their operation Friday into the middle school’s cafeteria, a larger space, as Roderick said she expected more evacuees to arrive.

The Red Cross established the middle school as the Modrite fire’s evacuation shelter Thursday after the evacuation shelter at Inchelium Community Center was no longer safe.

The fire pushed north aggressively, forcing the community center and the town into a Level 3 “go now” evacuation zone.

Roderick said the shelter was providing evacuees breakfast, lunch and dinner. Green sleeping cots, blankets and other snacks were available. More supplies, including food and mobile air conditioning units, were being unloaded from vehicles and brought into the cafeteria Friday morning.

The shelter also provided crates for pets to stay and food for them to eat. Roderick said a trailer with pet supplies, including dog leashes, was expected to arrive soon.

Swan said she’s appreciative of the Red Cross shelter for offering her and her son a place stay. She said almost every single hotel room in the area is full, and she’s unsure of her next step.

“I pray for everybody,” she said. “I just hope that we have something left to go back to.”