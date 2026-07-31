Man pinned by police at WA hospital died as doctor, nurses watched

The family of Leon Davis, 27 – from left, brother Arthur Johnson, sister-in-law Jessica Holton, sister Shannice Johnson and brother Aaron Brigham – at Osborn Machler & Neff Law Offices in Seattle earlier this month. The family holds a photograph from Davis’ first music video from 2021. (Seattle Times)

By Mike Carter Seattle Times

Leon Davis appeared anxious and confused the morning of March 14 at a Federal Way hospital, where he had admitted himself two days earlier for alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

He repeatedly left his room and threatened to jump from a window. Staff called security and eventually police. Eight officers wrestled him into handcuffs, knelt on his arms and legs and held him face down, grinding his bloodied face into the linoleum floor and covering his head with a mesh and fabric bag called a spit hood.

Laughter could be heard as Davis cried for help and said he couldn’t breathe.

Several nurses and at least one doctor looked on.

Thirty-five minutes later, Davis was dead on the hospital floor.

The King County medical examiner’s office released its findings on June 26. Davis died from a heart attack, brought on by being “restrained in a prone position for a minimum of 25 minutes.” The autopsy showed “blunt force injuries” to his neck, head, face and wrists. His death was ruled a homicide.

St. Francis Hospital’s intensive care unit was a few yards from where he died.

Davis’ family has hired lawyers and wants answers. They wonder how someone seeking help could die in a hospital under a dogpile of police as medical professionals watched. They wonder whether Davis, who is Black, was a victim of racism. And the attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation into possible manslaughter charges, which would involve findings of criminal negligence or reckless conduct.

“We’re not going to speculate about motive or intent in Mr. Davis’ death,” said Simeon Osborn, one of the family’s lawyers. “That’s for investigators and, if it comes to it, a jury. But it’s well documented that Black Americans are disproportionately represented in fatal police encounters nationally. That context is part of why this family is pushing for an independent, transparent investigation.”

‘Predictable and preventable’

It’s legal for police in Washington to briefly hold people face down in “prone restraint.” But medical experts, law enforcement groups and first-responder trainers say the dangers of the practice – suffocation, sudden cardiac arrest – have been known for decades.

The dangers of spit hoods are less well understood, but media investigations have documented dozens of deaths among people in jail or police custody who died while or shortly after wearing one. Following reforms a few years ago, Washington police are legally required to follow a policy prohibiting them from hooding people who are struggling to breathe or bleeding from their mouth or nose.

The medical examiner did not find that the spit hood placed on Davis contributed to his death. Contributing factors involved obesity and chronic alcohol use disorder. Davis was 5 -foot -11 and weighed 434 pounds.

Professionals consulted for this story said everyone – the police, the hospital staff – failed Davis.

“This man’s death was predictable and preventable,” said Eric Jaeger, an emergency medical services educator, former paramedic and attorney in Lee, New Hampshire, who has researched prone-restraint deaths and is currently gathering data on restraint deaths in medical settings. He was a member of a law-enforcement advisory panel that published findings on the dangers of prone restraint in 2024.

After hearing a detailed description of the events of body-camera video reviewed by the Seattle Times, Jaeger said, “They dropped the ball at every turn.” The hospital should have been prepared for his behavior, he noted.

“It’s unfortunate they didn’t have a game plan in place that didn’t involve killing him,” he said.

Federal Way police Cmdr. Kyle Buchanan declined to discuss the incident, referring inquiries to the Valley Independent Investigative Team, an interagency group of detectives that looks into police use of force in South King County. All the officers involved were placed on administrative leave, according to investigators.

Lead Detective Matthew Huston with the Port of Seattle Police Department, a member of the investigative team, declined to comment.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, which operates St. Francis Hospital, issued a statement referring questions to police.

“While we cannot comment on active law enforcement investigations or related matters, we want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our patients and team members remains our top priority,” the statement said.

‘Why did they have to call the police?’

Davis, who appeared to have delusions and swung his arm at a security officer before police arrived, was held belly-down by between five and eight Federal Way police officers, a male nurse and several hospital security guards, according to medical staff notes, body-camera video, reports from an ongoing investigation and the medical examiner.

The video shows medical personnel giving Davis at least three injections of either Haldol or Atavan, drugs that potentially can slow respiration, while he was on the ground. Toxicology screens obtained by the family’s lawyers show no other substances in his system.

Davis’ death has left his family bewildered and angry.

“They were in a hospital,” said Davis’ sister, Shannice Johnson, who works as a medical billing specialist. “Why didn’t they call someone who could help him? Why did they have to call the police? He was in a hospital trying to get some help. He checked himself in, and he died there. That’s crazy.”

“It’s just hurtful that there’s all these people standing around, all these medical professionals, and nobody could stop and say, ‘This is too much for him. … There’s too many people on him,’ ” she said. “Nobody interfered. Nobody did anything.”

“I think they saw a big Black man, and they ran with it,” she said.

Police have not discussed the incident with the family, according to Johnson, who spoke to her brother on the phone about an hour before he died.

She said he was “calm … but disoriented,” possibly from the drugs being administered at St. Francis to relieve the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal, including the powerful sedative phenobarbital, which can cause agitation, hallucinations and confusion, according to the website MedicineNet.com.

“He seemed kind of coherent because he stated that he felt something was wrong” and wanted to see his doctor, Johnson said.

According to the autopsy report, Davis had complained of “jitteriness” and excessive sweating when he checked himself in the hospital on March 12. Initially, the medical examiner reported, Davis was “cooperative and oriented,” however his condition began to deteriorate two days later. Hospital notes, cited by the medical examiner, reflect that he became disoriented and “progressively more agitated.”

Johnson said Davis wanted to check himself out. He was under no medical hold as far as she knows and should have been able to leave.

“He checked himself in and should have been able to check out, even if it was AMA – against medical advice,” said Simeon Osborn, one of the family’s attorneys.

Dr. Brooks Walsh, an emergency room physician in Connecticut who has done research on prone-restraint deaths, suggested Davis may have been suffering from delirium tremens, a severe manifestation of alcohol withdrawal characterized by sudden confusion and agitation. The “DTs” usually develop two to three days after someone quits or reduces drinking alcohol after a long period of heavy drinking, according to several medical sources, including the New England Journal of Medicine.

Family members told hospital personnel they were on their way to try to calm him down. His niece showed up in time to overhear the call of “code blue” – cardiac arrest – from her uncle’s room.

After, when family arrived, “the hospital made it seem like he died naturally,” said Davis’ brother, Aaron Brigham. “But he didn’t. No one would talk about it. They wouldn’t tell us anything.”

Brigham was allowed to see his brother’s body “after it had been cleaned up.” He took photographs, which showed numerous bruises, a split lip, cuts on his face and scalp and black eyes.

When the family tried to speak to one of the doctors who treated Davis, Johnson said hospital administrators came over and told him not to talk.

Davis, who had a girlfriend, lived with Johnson in Federal Way. He had never been in trouble with the law, according to the family’s attorneys.

“He was into music, and he loved football,” his sister said. “He was a big dancer. He could sing. He could rap.” He had a rap persona, “BigLe,” and performed locally.

“All the kids loved him,” said Brigham, his older brother. “He was a big teddy bear. His nieces and nephews would just climb all over him.”

He was a graduate of Kent Meridian High School and had enrolled at Green River College, where he studied music and was interested in taking computer science classes, Brigham said.

He also was involved in the Christian youth outreach group Young Life in Federal Way, which mentors and provides support and guidance to underprivileged kids, mostly in high schools.

“He did that with his girlfriend’s parents,” Brigham said. “He always talked about it. A lot of them showed up at his funeral. There was at least 100 people there.”

How prone restraint can be fatal

The dangers of prone restraint have been known since at least 1995, when the Department of Justice issued a pamphlet warning about the risks of “positional asphyxia” involving people handcuffed and left lying on their bellies.

In 2024, the Associated Press and PBS’ “Frontline” published an unprecedented investigative series, looking at 1,000 instances where someone died from police force not intended to kill them. Of that number, 740 involved prone-position restraint. It noted that obesity is an aggravating factor.

That same year, the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit that provides research, policy and management services to law enforcement, cited the AP investigation when it issued guidelines intended to reduce the number of restraint-related deaths in 2024.

The government does not keep track of restraint fatalities. Some states, including California, have restricted the use of some methods of restraint and require hospitals to report them.

In Washington, the Criminal Justice Training Commission, which oversees the police academy and training requirements for law enforcement officers, “teaches that the prone position may be used temporarily to control a person who is actively resisting, assaultive or presenting an immediate threat,” said CJTC spokesperson David Quinlan.

“The academy does not teach prolonged prone restraint after a person is under control,” he said. Recruits are taught to move a restrained person into a safer position as soon as feasible, monitor breathing and recognize signs of medical distress, Quinlan said.

Walsh, the emergency room physician, explained that people who die after being restrained belly down in a prone position do not always suffocate.

In many instances, he said, people die because they can’t properly exhale, resulting in a toxic buildup of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream. This, he said, can lead to a heart attack.

Certain factors can exaggerate the risks: obesity being one of the primary ones, he said.

“You have to be able to breathe deeper to get the carbon dioxide out,” Walsh said. “He was a big man. That extra weight makes it even more difficult to breathe.”

The risk is compounded if officers are pushing down or lying across his back.

The proper technique, recommended by research and taught by many police departments – including in Washington state – is to move a handcuffed individual off their stomach as soon as possible into a “safe position,” on their left side or sitting up.

In the body-camera video, Federal Way officers repeatedly talk about rolling Davis over, but don’t do so until a nurse remarks that he appears unresponsive.

Walsh and Jaeger say medical personnel who were present and watched as Davis died bear responsibility as well.

Jaeger said “the data is pretty clear” on prone restraint.

“Prone restraint for any period of time is inherently dangerous and can result in death,” he said.

He pointed out that George Floyd died face down in Minneapolis in 2020 after an officer put his knee across his neck and back for nine minutes. In Tacoma that same year, Manuel Ellis died after being hogtied, covered with a spit hood and restrained face down by police for six minutes. And in 2014, Eric Garner died in New York City after officers put him in a chokehold then pinned him face down on the ground. Garner had a history of medical issues, and obesity was listed as a factor in his death.

Davis was pinned belly-down in a hospital corridor, his hands cuffed behind his back, for about a half-hour. Like Floyd, Ellis and Garner, he told officers he couldn’t breathe.

“When someone says they can’t breathe, they can’t breathe,” Walsh said.

“Breathe. Breathe,” Federal Way police Lt. Hilary Mariani, the supervising officer at the scene who is seen on the body-camera video, repeatedly told Davis just minutes before he died.

“I can’t,” responded Davis, who was alternately grunting, groaning and panting. “Oh please! Tell me what you want!” he said in a strained voice, barely above a whisper.

Minutes later, Davis was unresponsive. Officers and medical personnel who stood watch, including a doctor, apparently failed to realize the crisis for several more minutes, until they eventually rolled him over, intent on taking him back to his room. A nurse began CPR. According to the family and their lawyers, resuscitation efforts went on for an hour.

“The fact that he died just a few yards from the intensive care unit, and couldn’t be revived with all those medical people around, I think says something,” said Roger Rogoff, another attorney representing Davis’ family. Rogoff recently resigned as the director of the office of independent investigations, the statewide agency that reviews deaths involving police.

Use of spit hood raises questions

It’s not clear why officers decided to cover Davis’ head with a spit hood, devices that are intended to protect officers from spitting and biting.

In general, little is known about whether the devices are safe or actually work at stopping spit. Virtually no independent research on spit hoods exists.

The Pierce County medical examiner’s office said a spit hood was a contributing factor in Ellis’ death in Tacoma – officers beat him and then hogtied him face down and covered his head with a fabric hood that became caked with his spit and blood.

In the year following Ellis’ death, Washington lawmakers passed a slate of police reforms, including one that created a statewide model use of force policy that included a section on the use of spit hoods.

The Federal Way use of force policy references the attorney general’s model policy in general, but does not specifically prohibit or otherwise restrict the use of prone restraint or spit hoods, nor does it provide guidelines on their use or warnings of their dangers.

The attorney general’s model policy suggests that spit hoods not be used “on an individual who states that they have a medical condition that affects their breathing, or who demonstrates symptoms of labored or distressed breathing.”

A Seattle Times investigation published this year found that spit hoods are also used in medical settings and that staff in at least 29 states have hooded patients inside emergency departments, psychiatric wards and ambulances. Sometimes the spit hoods are placed in ways that restrict patients’ breathing, violate state and federal laws and ignore manufacturers’ safety instructions.

When officers placed a hood on Davis, they commented that he had a “big noggin’” and noted it was tight around his neck, the body-camera video shows. An officer put their fingers under the neck portion of the hood to try to relieve the pressure.

The attorney general’s model policy also states that hoods should not be used “where the restrained person is bleeding profusely from the area around the mouth or nose.”

Before police covered Davis’ head with a hood, body-camera footage shows his mouth and nose were so bloodied that a puddle had pooled on the floor.