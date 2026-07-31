Mariners open critical homestand with loss to Twins

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In the hours before the Mariners opened a critical nine-game homestand, featuring a trio of three-game series over a 10-day span that could be decisive as to the season’s overall success, manager Dan Wilson tried to offer reasons why playing at T-Mobile Park would help his listless team break out of doldrums that have been something worse than mediocrity.

“Just being here in this ballpark and in front of the fans, here at home is always a good thing,” Wilson said hopefully. “It’s always a positive lift. It’s a big energy boost. I think that will go a long way as well.”

To their credit, the 43,489 fans that filled the park on a warm Friday evening tried to provide that boost on multiple occasions early when the Mariners actually did something right.

Unfortunately, the Mariners also missed capitalizing on those boosts of cheering and energy like they were middle-middle fastballs with runners in scoring position and less than two outs.

The last burst was wasted in the bottom of the ninth as fans stood and tried to will the Mariners to a late-inning rally. But that anxious cheering turned to a chorus of boos when pinch-hitter Mitch Garver, who represented the winning run, struck out with a pair of runners on base to send the Mariners to a 5-3 loss.

Really, the only thing that went a long way were the three homers that the Minnesota Twins blasted off Mariners pitching.

Seattle has now lost 14 of its last 20 games. The defeats have come in a variety of ways, but with a common theme of failing to play at a level commensurate to MLB success for nine innings.

Cal Raleigh gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, winning a nine-pitch at-bat against Zebby Matthews with the bases loaded. After falling behind 0-2, Raleigh fouled off five pitches and took two breaking balls in the dirt before lacing a line drive to right that bounced over the wall.

But that rare early lead was immediately erased in the top of the second when Mariners starter Bryce Miller left a 3-1 cutter in the middle of the plate that Brooks Lee crushed for a two-run homer.

The Mariners had the lead for just about seven minutes.

Cole Young, one of the few Mariners who has produced with any level of consistency this season, got the lead back with two outs in the bottom of the second, lashing a line drive over the wall for a solo homer and a 3-2 lead.

But the lead was lost when Jose A. Ferrer served up a solo smash to Royce Lewis on his second pitch of the seventh inning.

Eduard Bazardo replaced Jose A. Ferrer, but couldn’t keep the game. He gave up an RBI double to Luke Keaschall in the seventh and then served up a solo blast to Ryan Jeffers that made it 5-3.

Meanwhile the Mariners would muster just one hit – a broken-bat single from Julio Rodriguez – after Young’s homer in the second. Yes, they went 1-for-23 the rest of the way.

Crawford lands on IL, Donovan ‘clear’ to rejoin team

As much as he wanted to try and play through the discomfort in his left wrist and find ways to help a team that is reeling, J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s home stand opener vs. the Twins.

Utility infielder Leo Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and added to the active roster.

“He’s going to get an injection in his wrist,” general manager Justin Hollander said. “I would anticipate he’s a couple weeks down. I don’t think it’s going to be a month or anything like that.”

Crawford won’t do any baseball-related activity for three to five days and then start building back up. He injured the wrist while swinging.

Weston Wilson got the start at third base in Crawford’s place.

But it’s likely that Brendan Donovan will be filling Crawford’s spot in the following series vs. the Tigers, which starts Tuesday.

“Brendan Donovan is all clear to rejoin the team,” Hollander said. “He’s dealing with some personal family stuff, so I would anticipate him being back and active hopefully on Tuesday. But he’s through with his rehab. He feels good and ready to go. So once he’s free and clear on his family stuff, he will join us.”

While Hollander wouldn’t get into specifics, manager Dan Wilson mentioned on the road trip that Donovan’s wife, Aly, was expecting to deliver the couple’s second child at any moment.

Luke Raley was also out of the lineup for Friday’s game despite right-hander Zebby Matthews starting for the Twins.

Wilson said that Raley had some elbow soreness and the team decided to go with Victor Robles.

Raley has been dealing with a strained flexor tendon in his left forearm, causing pain in the elbow at times. He missed three games with the issue in early July and has tried to play through it while wearing a tight compression sleeve on the injured area.