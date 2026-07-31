McKinney dominates fundraising, spending in central WA House race, backed by AI and cryptocurrency industry super PACs

WASHINGTON – Tuesday’s primary election will decide which two candidates appear on the November ballot to represent central Washington’s 4th Congressional District. Money isn’t everything in politics, but campaign finance records suggest there’s a clear front-runner to succeed Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican who is retiring after a dozen years representing the state’s most reliably conservative district.

Federal Election Commission filings show Republican Amanda McKinney, a Yakima County commissioner endorsed by President Donald Trump, outpaced her 10 primary opponents with more than $981,000 in total receipts by July 15. Fellow Republicans Jerrod Sessler and Matt Boehnke had amassed about $605,000 and $212,000, respectively, while Democrat John Duresky had received $179,000.

In Washington state’s unusual primary system, the top two finishers in Tuesday’s vote will advance to the general election on Nov. 3 regardless of party affiliation. Because Duresky is the sole Democrat on the primary ballot, he is likely to advance despite Democrats typically winning less than 40% of votes in the district, leaving the three prominent Republicans to compete for a single spot.

In statements, the four candidates touted their fundraising numbers as evidence of their support in the district. But the FEC filings also indicate that outside groups, including those spending money on behalf of the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence industries, want to influence who central Washington voters send to the House of Representatives at the start of 2027.

Unlike traditional political action committees, “super” PACs can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money on campaign advertising for and against candidates, as long as they don’t officially coordinate with a candidate. So far in 2026, those “independent expenditures” total more than $2.2 million in the race for Washington’s 4th Congressional District, which stretches between the borders of Canada and Oregon, encompassing Yakima, Omak, Moses Lake and the Tri-Cities.

Of the more than $2.2 million spent by super PACs in the race, all but about $40,000 is in support of McKinney or opposition to Sessler, a Navy veteran and former stock car racer who lives in Prosser and was endorsed by Trump in 2024.

American Mission – part of a network of super PACs funded by the AI industry that has already spent more than $65 million nationwide, Business Insider reported – has spent more than $779,000 in support of McKinney. That makes her the second-biggest beneficiary of the group’s funding out of 21 Republican candidates it backs, surpassed only by Jim Kingston, a first-time candidate in Georgia whose campaign has been supported by the super PAC to the tune of more than $960,000.

Central Washington has become a hub for the energy-intensive data centers that support the AI industry’s rapid growth. In an interview on May 23, McKinney said she wants to maximize energy production to power data centers “because it is absolutely imperative that we win the AI war,” but she added that “when it comes specifically to AI and data centers that are necessary, the local communities should decide.”

Washington Rising, a super PAC that was registered in Tennessee the day after McKinney declared her candidacy in December, has spent just more than $700,000 in support of her campaign. The super PAC, which has also contributed to the ballot initiative group Let’s Go Washington, has received $500,000 from Robert Ramsey, founder of Toppenish-based fuel wholesaler First American Petroleum, and a combined $500,000 from members of the Plath family, a Yakima fruit-industry dynasty.

Defend American Jobs, a super PAC funded by the cryptocurrency industry, has spent nearly $507,000 in support of McKinney’s campaign. Two other super PACs – Conservatives for American Excellence and Thank You For Your Attention to This Matter PAC, the latter an apparent reference to Trump’s signature social media sign-off – have together spent nearly $150,000 on pro-McKinney and anti-Sessler messaging.

In the closing days of the primary campaign, Sessler has made McKinney’s super PAC backing the center of his message to voters. In a statement, he said he and his wife Nikki have “exhausted our life savings to fund the hard work to clean up this seat along with help from patriots who want real change.”

Campaign finance records show Sessler has personally contributed about half of his campaign’s total receipts, more than $300,000, in the current election cycle. He also financed campaigns in 2022 and 2024 largely with his own money.

“Special interests don’t pour money into a safe Republican seat unless they want a particular kind of Republican. I’ve put my own money on the line and refused the special-interest while McKinney took it – that’s the difference,” Sessler said.

Freddy Ortiz, McKinney’s campaign manager, countered Sessler’s criticism and said her campaign has “the organization, resources and momentum to communicate that conservative fighter record to voters across the district and finish this primary strong.”

“This campaign has earned its momentum the right way,” Ortiz said in a statement. “Amanda has built a coalition unlike any other in this race. Grassroots supporters are investing in this campaign because they believe in her record and her vision. President Trump, House Republican leadership, and more than 45 local elected officials have endorsed Amanda because they know she is a proven conservative fighter who delivers results.”

As of July 15, McKinney’s campaign had received more than $761,000 in individual contributions. Unlike super PAC spending, those contributions are capped at $3,500 for the primary and general elections, for a total of $7,000 per person.

The nearly $40,000 spent in support of Boehnke’s campaign by the GOPAC Election Fund, the super PAC of the Republican candidate training group GOPAC, seems to illustrate the perils of political spending that isn’t coordinated with a candidate – and perhaps also of artificial intelligence. As the Tri-City Herald reported July 24, the group’s pro-Boehnke mailers sent to voters in the district contained embarrassing errors, showing the retired Army helicopter pilot with the wrong name pinned to his chest.

The mailer also wrongly declares Boehnke “endorsed by Congressman Dan Newhouse.” While the retiring lawmaker signaled his support for Boehnke by inviting him to attend Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress in February, Newhouse hasn’t endorsed him.

“We first learned about the mailer when it arrived in some of our own mailboxes,” Emily Garza, Boehnke’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “Because we had never discussed an official endorsement with Congressman Newhouse, it was immediately clear that the mailer contained inaccurate information. The mailer was produced by a private entity, so the Boehnke campaign has no authority to correct or control its contents. Matt was honored to attend the State of the Union as Congressman Newhouse’s guest, but there have been no conversations regarding an endorsement.”

Nearly all of Boehnke’s fundraising has come from individual contributions, which totaled more than $179,000 as of July 15. Garza said their team is grateful for the support the campaign has received from people in central Washington.

“Fundraising is more than reaching a financial goal for Boehnke,” she said in a statement. “Every contribution helped us keep moving forward and get our message out. We are thankful to everyone who believed in our campaign, and we look forward to building on this momentum as we head into the general election.”

Duresky, a retired Air Force major who worked for the U.S. Department of Energy in Richland until 2025, has also done nearly all of his fundraising from individual contributions, which make up more than $170,000 of his roughly $179,000 in total receipts. In a statement July 16, the Democrat said, “I’m damn proud of my team and all of the work we’ve gotten done this quarter, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has contributed to this campaign.”

“We’re putting in the work, there’s no doubt about that,” Duresky wrote. “This district gets the reputation that it’s a bright red republican district but as I’m talking to voters I’m finding out more and more that folks just want to hear directly from their representatives, it’s not a partisan matter.”

The seven other candidates could play spoiler and affect the outcome, despite all raising less than the $5,000 that requires them to file a report with the FEC. Those candidates are Devin Pooré, who filed to run as an independent and is now running under the banner of the nascent Cascade Party; Republicans John Hughs, Elpidia Saavedra and Ken Vaz; independent Favian Valencia; and two men who state no party preference, Jacek Kubiesa and Zac Rossi.