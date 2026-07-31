‘Own Your Own Sh*t Tour’ comes to Spokane to advocate for consumers’ rights

The FULU Foundation brings its “Own Your Own Sh*t Tour” to Spokane on Friday. The organization is based on the “right to repair” movement – the idea that consumers should be able to fix their own devices, a seemingly simple concept that turns out to be legally complex.

The free event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ruby River Hotel, 700 N. Division St., in Shoreline Ballroom A. Check-in begins at 5:45 p.m.

Tech companies often require that devices be fixed only with brand-name parts or by the company’s technicians, rendering devices unusable if repairs attempt to circumvent these rules. Section 1201 of the Digital Millenium Copyright Act, a federal law, makes it illegal to bypass digital locks for otherwise -legal purposes, which prevents consumers from being able to share fixes for devices, even discontinued ones.

“Ownership should mean a lot more,” said Kevin O’Reilly, executive director at FULU. “It should mean being able to keep devices running, regardless of when the manufacturer wants to stop sending software updates. It should mean being able to customize and modify your tech to make it work for you.”

To push back, FULU started a bounty program. The organization lists specific products that FULU sees as hostile toward consumers, and people who find a solution to the project receive a monetary prize. The first such prize they gave out went to Cody Kociemba, who discovered a method to restore functionality to early generations of Google’s Nest thermostats, which stopped working when Google decided to end support and updates.

Kociemba chose to make the hack available online. According to O’Reilly, while Koicemba’s actions were legal under Section 1201 because of exceptions for cybersecurity research and reverse-engineering, making the information public is technically illegal.

“That’s a crazy situation, right?” O’Reilly said. “You bought this thermostat, you own the hardware, you should be able to run the software that you want on it, particularly when the manufacturer has taken away the features that you bought it for in the first place.”

FULU’s ultimate goal isn’t to fix every product that manipulates consumers, but to push for a revision of the laws surrounding ownership.

“We work to bring attention to the antiownership practices that owners of everything from smart thermostats to powered wheelchairs to tractors are currently facing,” O’Reilly said. “We work to get those people to share their stories and then push for legislative change.”

The event will bring residents together to push back against the erosion of ownership in the digital age. Scheduled speakers include O’Reilly and FULU founder Louis Rossmann. Attendees will also write postcards to their congressional representatives, advocating for reforms to Section 1201.

“Ownership used to mean control. It used to mean agency,” O’Reilly said. “But because of the use of software in everything that we own and because of the broad protections that Section 1201 under the DMCA allows for, manufacturers have been able to encroach on ownership and the control that should come along with it. It’s clearly time for change.”