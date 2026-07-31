Roldy Brito’s 2-run double in 10th inning secures Spokane win

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Roldy Brito hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning, lifting the Spokane Indians to a 7-5 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Friday in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Brito, the Colorado Rockies’ No. 2 overall prospect who was promoted from Single-A Fresno on July 17, sent an 0-1 pitch to a small gap in left center with one out, driving in automatic runner Tevin Tucker and Robert Calaz, who had reached on a fielding error. Brito was out stretching for third.

Indians reliever Dylan Crooks, making his second appearance for Spokane after being promoted from Fresno, blew a save opportunity in the ninth, giving up a game-tying solo homer to Tucker Toman, but bounced back with a 1-2-3 10th to secure his first High-A win, finishing with three strikeouts and one hit in two innings.

Vancouver (17-17) jumped out to an early lead on Alexis Hernandez’s two-run shot in the first inning, but the Indians (19-15) answered with three runs in the fifth. Kelvin Hidalgo and Clayton Gray, another recent addition from Fresno, both doubled to lead off the inning, then the former scored on a balk before Tommy Hopfe’s RBI groundout and Cameron Nelson’s RBI single.

Spokane went up 5-3 with a sac fly in the sixth and an RBI single from Hopfe in the seventh. The C’s scratched out a run in the eighth before Toman’s two-out homer in the ninth.

Spokane’s Isaiah Coupet, making his first start for Spokane, allowed three runs on three hits over three innings.