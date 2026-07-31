Scorching July may end up the warmest month on record across the U.S.

By Ben Noll Washington Post

Yet another heat dome will bring critical fire weather risks and record-breaking temperatures to the West this weekend.

But these aren’t the only records that may be set as the month concludes. There’s one even more staggering: July 2026 could become the warmest month on record across the contiguous United States.

National temperatures for July, which have been about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit above average across the contiguous states, are on track to break the previous record set in July 2012. That’s pending the month’s final data.

This month is also on track to become the warmest for overnight temperatures and highest for humidity on record, while daytime high temperatures have been third highest.

It’s part of an unmistakable, upward temperature trend across the U.S. – and the world – as the likely strongest El Niño on record builds in the Pacific against the backdrop of a changing climate.

“It’s going to be a close call, but it now appears more likely than not that July 2026 will be the warmest month on record in the Contiguous U.S.,” wrote climate scientist Brian Brettschneider on Wednesday.

As for why, Brettschneider cited a wide band of high pressure that was anchored over much of the country that “didn’t allow for any cool downs.”

While the contiguous U.S. has sizzled, Brettschneider said July was expected to become Alaska’s second coolest July on record since at least 1981.

But for much of the country, this type of heat is far from over.

Another heat dome forms

On Friday and Saturday, a record-breaking heat dome – and the most powerful currently on the planet – will once again be located in the U.S., this time over portions of Arizona, California and Nevada.

Under this sprawling area of high pressure, the hottest parts of Death Valley, California, could reach a searing 127 degrees, with record temperatures expected across the wider Southwest and Intermountain West.

Here are some of the most notable temperatures predicted in the days ahead:

119 degrees in Needles, California, on Saturday

117 degrees in El Centro, California, on Sunday

115 degrees in Phoenix and Las Vegas on Saturday

112 degrees in Tuscon on Saturday

108 degrees in Lancaster, California, on Saturday

106 degrees in Billings on Saturday

105 degrees in Sacramento and Rapid City, South Dakota, on Sunday

103 degrees in Salt Lake City on Saturday

102 degrees in Albuquerque on Friday

101 degrees in Denver on Sunday

For parts of Southern California and Arizona, this won’t exactly be the typical dry heat that the region is accustomed to. In a recent blog post, climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote about unusual, tropical levels of humidity in the region.

“This (humidity) is starting to have a significant impact on human health as it greatly amplifies the physiologic burden of heat events that would otherwise be more moderate,” wrote Swain.

Extreme heat is also expected to linger at night, with temperatures in Death Valley forecast to bottom out near 100 degrees while Phoenix and Las Vegas are forecast to only drop into the lower 90s.

Overnight temperatures have become increasingly extreme in Phoenix, where 24 of the 31 daily July record-warm lows have been set since 2023. Last week, Phoenix tied its all-time warmest night when it dropped only to 97 degrees on July 24.

Along with the heat, the wildfire risk will also substantially build this weekend. An area stretching from eastern Oregon and Washington to Montana and Wyoming has a high chance of facing critical fire weather conditions, exacerbated by strong winds and low humidity ahead of an approaching cold front.

On Saturday, a portion of Eastern Washington has an “extremely critical risk” for fire weather, the highest level on the scale. The National Weather Service in Spokane warned of the potential for “extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth.”

It follows an already very active pattern of wildfires in the region, with smoke spreading from Oregon all the way to Florida.

Another heat dome may expand across the U.S. during early August.