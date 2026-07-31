Seattle mayor describes what she wants in new police chief

By Elise Takahama Seattle Times

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said at a news conference Friday that she is searching for a permanent police chief “with urgency,” a process that will include assembling a search committee.

She said she’s looking for someone who will build relationships with the department, who can listen to and navigate criticism and who can “practice clear communication in stressful situations.”

“Despite the challenges of this moment, I feel deeply hopeful about the future of our Police Department and of public safety in Seattle,” Wilson said.

In the meantime – with Thursday’s resignation of Shon Barnes – Deputy Chief Andre Sayles is taking the role of interim police chief. Wilson said she chose him because “he has done this job before and can hit the ground running.”

“He is deeply committed to community policing and youth engagement, consistently prioritizing the relationships between law enforcement and the people being served,” she said.

The Wisconsin law enforcement veteran is taking the helm of the Police Department during a tumultuous week, as the city scrambles to understand details of a shooting at Seattle Center that left three people dead and four injured on Sunday. Among the most pressing questions is why it took so long for police to give updates on the shooting – a breakdown in communication that left many people waiting in fear for five hours.

After facing intense criticism about leaving residents in the dark, city leaders said they would make changes to ensure better communication in crisis situations.

A Thursday statement from the mayor’s office said Barnes, who was appointed by then-Mayor Bruce Harrell in late 2024, served the department with dedication, and that Wilson had accepted his resignation letter.

Barnes said in a statement, sent through his employment lawyers, that Wilson requested his resignation and he gave it voluntarily.

Wilson has not elaborated on the change in leadership, saying only that she and Barnes agreed Wednesday night and her decision was related to Sunday’s events “but not exclusively.”

“There were gaps in communication all around, and I definitely want to own my part in that,” Wilson said Friday. “Part of this is communication failures within SPD and part of that is communication failures between SPD and my office.”

In similar situations in the future, she said, there should be clear and consistent communication with the public “much earlier.”

Sayles began his law enforcement career more than 20 years ago with the Beloit Police Department in Wisconsin, rising to the rank of chief in 2021. He served 12 years on the department’s SWAT team, including four as team leader, before joining the Seattle Police Department in 2025 as deputy chief of administration and investigations. Since then, Sayles has helped oversee the department’s gun violence reduction unit and homicide detectives, according to Wilson’s office.

“I don’t take this responsibility lightly,” Sayles said at Friday’s news conference. “This week has been difficult, but I also know what this department and city are capable of when we come together with a common goal of keeping our community safe.”

Investigating the Seattle Center shooting and keeping people safe remains a top priority, Sayles said. In response to residents’ feedback, the Police Department plans to increase staffing at all remaining major summer events in the city, he added.

City leaders did not provide significant updates about the shooting investigation Friday, except to say police continue to search for multiple suspects. Sayles said the department was “very close” to finding at least one suspect and taking them into custody.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene Sunday and has been charged with first-degree assault.

Wilson pushed back against concerns from community and City Council members about replacing Seattle’s top cop during such a chaotic week.

“As the executive of the city, I do have a different window into our Police Department than they do,” Wilson said. “I am making what I firmly believe is the right decision at the right time.”

She said there were multiple factors in asking Barnes to step down – but noted she hopes the new permanent chief will be “consistently present in Seattle” and keep travel to “an appropriate minimum.”

Some have accused Barnes of being out of town too much, especially during major shootings and protests. When the Sunday shooting occurred, Barnes was at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference in Dallas, and flew overnight to get back to Seattle by Monday morning. Barnes has defended himself against past reports that he spent many of his weekends visiting family in Chicago.

Sayles on Friday addressed similar questions about his travel, saying he lives in East King County and has a secondary home in Illinois, where his family lives. His wife spends most of her time here, he said.

“We’re looking to make this our home,” he said.

As the process of finding a new police chief gets underway, Wilson said she will also be looking for someone who understands the value of an alternative crisis response system, knows how to work with accountability agencies and encourages community feedback.

“I believe that the vast majority of people in our city want the same thing,” she said.