Seattle police chief was asked to resign, councilmember confirms

Mike Carter and Joseph O’Sullivan The Seattle Times

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect significant developments. Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned. Click here to read our latest story with the most current information and continuing coverage.

Supporters of Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes rallied on his behalf Thursday morning amid reports that he is on his way out.

Seattle City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth confirmed Thursday that Barnes had been asked to resign by Mayor Katie Wilson but that he was still chief. Another councilmember said Wednesday night that Wilson had given Barnes the choice to resign or be terminated. Others who work with the police department or have talked to people in it said they have heard the same.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Barnes declined to say whether he was still chief and that the decision is up to the mayor.”

“It’s her responsibility as the city’s executive,” he said. “Whatever her decision, she’s going to do a tremendous job.”

He said he was off for the day.

“My family flew in yesterday and we’re going to spend some time at Seafair, watch the Blue Angels, and enjoy some of the great food around here.”

Wilson’s staff did not respond to inquiries, and a police spokesperson directed questions to the mayor’s office.

Black community leaders, including from the Seattle chapter of the NAACP and Community Passageways, held a rally Thursday morning at Seattle City Hall in support of Barnes.

On Wednesday, Barnes canceled a scheduled interview with a Times reporter. He appeared briefly at a vigil that night at Seattle Center for the victims of a Sunday evening shooting during the Bite of Seattle festival, which left three dead and at least four wounded, but did not make public remarks. He declined to discuss whether he felt like his job was in jeopardy when asked by a Times reporter.

“This is a time for all of us to come together,” Barnes replied. “We should be thinking about the victims and their families.”

In a Wednesday afternoon interview, Wilson declined to say whether she was keeping Barnes.

She praised the swift response of police and fire personnel after Sunday’s shooting, but said she recognized that thousands of residents waited in fear before she and police officials said there was no active shooter and that the scene was contained.

“The public did need information sooner about whether there was any remaining threat to the public, and about the status of the Seattle Center campus,” she said. “That information-sharing should not have taken five hours.”

After the shooting at the Bite of Seattle, Barnes faced criticism over his leadership.

Barnes was at a law enforcement conference Sunday in Texas when Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis addressed the media around 11 p.m., nearly five hours after gunfire. It was the first statement from officials aside from a single social media post at 6:30 p.m., confirming that there had been a shooting with multiple victims at Seattle Center.

In the meantime, the public was left in the dark about the suspected number of shooters, the number of people wounded or killed and other basic information, such as whether any suspects remained at large. Police spokesperson Detective Brian Pritchard told increasingly impatient members of the media that police were waiting for “dignitaries” to arrive before starting a news conference around 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Gov. Bob Ferguson, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and the mayor made brief remarks.

The following day at another news conference, Barnes was present, freshly home from cutting short his trip to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference in Dallas. As the news conference came to a close, a reporter for the South Seattle Emerald asked Barnes about the amount of time he spends in Seattle, and Barnes defended himself against past reports that he spent many of his weekends visiting family in Chicago.

“I have been here working as hard as I can for this city, from the day I got here,” Barnes said. “Do you got that?”

“There are reports that you are not in town often,” said Connor Nash, of the Emerald.

Barnes cut him off: “No, no, you listen to me! The reports are wrong.”

“Let’s go,” said his chief of staff, Alex Rickett, physically separating the two.

Barnes later defended his reaction at another news conference on Tuesday, saying he wouldn’t have described the exchange as “heated.” He said his “passion” was on display while he defended his integrity.

Barnes had been brought to the department in 2025 as a hard reset following the firing of former police Chief Adrian Diaz, who was let go by former Mayor Bruce Harrell amid allegations that Diaz covered up an affair with a subordinate.

After Wilson defeated Harrell by just over 2,000 votes, Wilson announced in December that she was keeping Barnes at the helm. In a statement then, Barnes said he “was extremely honored and grateful to continue in my role” and called public safety “a shared value.”

“These priorities will guide the Seattle Police Department into 2026,” he said at that time. “They will also position us to become a national model for exceptional policing under the leadership of Mayor Wilson and her dedicated staff. Personally, I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one I do not take lightly or for granted.”

Barnes leads a department more than twice the size of the one he led in Madison, Wisc. — with roughly 1,000 sworn officers in Seattle — in a much larger city with a much higher crime rate. He promised to offer a “fresh perspective” on policing in Seattle.

“I’ve been able to build my toolbox, which, if you will, will really lend itself to this job,” he said at the time. “I am a lifelong learner. I’m my best self when I’m solving problems and when I’m learning.”

Barnes arrived in Seattle on the heels of handling a national tragedy in Madison: a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in which three people died, including the perpetrator. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called him a “steady, forward-thinking leader throughout his tenure.”

Responding to questions about how much time the chief spent away from Seattle, police spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Michaud on Wednesday shared a copy of Barnes’ calendar dating to the end of March. Michaud wrote in an email that the chief has traveled to Chicago four times this year: Feb. 4-10, March 13-16, June 20-21 and July 9-13.

Barnes has also gone to seven conferences, Michaud noted, a common practice for police chiefs to learn what other departments are doing and to recruit officers.

“Some of his responsibilities involve travel to represent the department at professional conferences and law enforcement meetings across the country, Michaud wrote.

Seattle Times’ Caleb Hutton and Nicholas Deshais contributed to this report, which includes material from The Seattle Times archives.