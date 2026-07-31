Spokane candidates get spicy at second hot chicken forum Thursday night in downtown

Legislative District 6 representative Position 2 candidates Republican Jonathan Bingle, left, Independent Aaron Croft and Democrat Julia Payne eat and suffer the burn from spicy hot wings as they answer questions during the Candidate Survivor: Spokane’s Spiciest Candidate Forum held Thursday at Overbluff Cellars in the Washington Cracker Building. (COLIN MULVANY)

Tears swelled in the eyes of candidates, voices choked from the blaze of hot chicken and agitated audience members screamed “hogwash!” at answers they didn’t like during the second annual Spokane’s Spiciest Candidate Forum on Thursday night.

Hosted by RANGE Media and the Washington Bus Education fund, Spokane’s Spiciest Candidate Forum at Overbluff Cellars was filled with cheers, boos, habaneros and lots and lots of milk. Participants included those running in the Aug. 4 primary for seats in the Washington Legislature and for Congress. Organizers said they sold 200 tickets before the event, but more than that filled the room at the Washington Cracker Co. building.

The first portion of the forum was for buzz-in answers where candidates took a bite from a hot wing and then answered. The second portion was devoted to individualized (and typically more peppery) questions. During this section, in order to rebut an opponent’s answer, a participant had to eat a habanero.

Seventeen candidates took turns answering hard-hitting questions while devouring increasingly fiery hot wings.

Erin Sellers, the host of the event and a RANGE Media reporter who was introduced as the Dante guiding candidates down, down, down through every circle of hell, started the event at 6 p.m. with questions for Alan Nolan, Nicolette Ocheltree and Michaela Kelso, who are running for one of two state Legislature seats representing the 6th District.

The first question of the night was answered first by crickets, and then by Ocheltree.

“Can you name or describe three bills that passed the state Legislature last year that are not the millionaires tax or the parents’ bill of rights modification?” Sellers asked the candidates.

The 42-year-old Democrat cited a bill that requires law enforcement officers to be identifiable and not wear masks to obscure themselves and a bill that states cities and counties must allow transitional housing, emergency housing and permanent supportive housing.

While Ocheltree did not give a third bill as requested, Kelso and Nolan did not answer.

Not only was Ocheltree the first one to answer a question, she was also the first to shed a tear not long after voicing her opinion on transgender athletes competing in schools. Ocheltree said if the issue was about safety then “we’d be talking about it in a completely different way.”

When Jonathan Bingle, Aaron Croft and Julia Payne, who are running for the other state House seat in the 6th District, hit the mic, there was one thing they all semi-agreed on: that climate change is caused by humans.

Payne, a Democrat, pointed to changes she’s noticed while out and about, such as the lack of snow in the winter. Croft, an independent, said Americans have a responsibility to be good stewards of the land.

“I think that humans absolutely have an impact on the climate,” Bingle said. “I think the question becomes: What is the impact? How much of an impact? And what do we do about it? Remember, we were in an ice age 13,000 years ago. How much carbon was humanity emitting at that time? So there’s a lot of natural heating that has happened in the time, but we’re absolutely contributing to it.”

Not long after, the candidates were asked how they would address the state’s multibillion dollar shortfall.

Croft, who spent 22 years in the Air Force, said the state must stop cutting wildfire planning and resilience measures, robbing from pension funds and cutting education. He said there are 10 different programs he identified as “not meeting the bar.”

“Don’t ask me to name them off the top of my head,” he said.

“If you are making more money or have more resources or have a second house, you’re making more use of those resources (like roads, police, schools, etc.) and therefore that is where the use tax should be, not on the everyday items that we have to buy,” Payne said.

Bingle, meanwhile, pointed out the fact that he’s 40 years old and has never seen a Republican governor in Washington. He said that a different set of leadership may be conducive to a more fair and equitable tax system.

Toward the end of their segment, Sellers referenced a podcast where Bingle spoke about determining whether a person would be allowed in a bathroom based on whether they had a beard. With that context bubbling in the audience’s mind, Bingle was then shown images of transgender people and asked to determine whether that person was male or female.

Natasha Hill and Tony Kiepe, who are both running for a state House of Representatives seat in District 3, answered a question about the issues young people face in today’s economy. Kiepe, a Republican, said he wants to see more money go toward trade schools. Hill, the Democratic incumbent, said affordability was the biggest issue young people face and that people have to stop assuming the youth have a family financially backing them.

Not long after, the conversation took a turn when immigration was brought up.

Sellers asked Kiepe about an interview he gave to The Spokesman-Review where he said he doesn’t “want terrorists and other people from countries that hate us coming to America.” Sellers then cited a Center for Migration study that said 70% of immigrants currently in detention have no criminal convictions.

“If you really want to keep out terrorists and criminals, are you in favor of letting the other 70% of detainees out of ICE custody?” Sellers asked.

Kiepe said no.

“My daughter-in-law is from Michoacan, Mexico,” Kiepe said. “And she’s probably going to be deported in December. I support Mexicans coming across. My daughter-in-law had a one-bedroom apartment. They had to bring five gallons of water in every single time. That’s how they bathe. That’s how they cook. She’s living here for a better life. There’s a lot of people coming here for a better life.:

“I support them,” Kiepe said. “I don’t support the illegal OTMs and other Mexicans that cross the border.”

OTMS means “other than Mexicans” and is often viewed as a dehumanizing term. Upon finishing his statement, the crowd at Overbluff Cellars erupted, mostly in anger.

After eating a habanero, Hill spoke up for a rebuttal. She told him that acronym was both offensive and racist.

“Why don’t you defer to other people who know more than you and listen to communities of color when they say that (stuff is) racist,” Hill said.

Luc Jasmin III, Natalie Poulson and Pam Kohlmeier, candidates for the other state House of Representatives seat in District 3, stepped up to eat spicy wings next.

Jasmin, a Democrat, said he’s all about the workforce in his closing statement. He pointed to his work in the community as evidence of his commitment to the people.

Kohlmeier, also a Democrat, marketed herself as the candidate to “help stabilize healthcare.” She pointed to her history as a doctor and work in developing healthcare policies as proof of her abilities.

“Why should you vote for me?” Poulson asked the assembled crowd. “It’s because I love Spokane, I have been entrenched in this community my entire life, boots on the ground. I have served this community in so many capacities that you wouldn’t know because I am down in the trenches.”

As a mother of three, special education teacher, and lifelong Spokanite, Poulson felt she was uniquely positioned to serve her constituents.

Six Congressional candidates running to replace Michael Baumgartner came to the stage next. They were asked 20 yes -or -no questions, ranging from whether the U.S. is in a fascist state to whether a genocide is occurring in Gaza.

Ann Foreyt, 42, showed up on Thursday with an open mind. She went to the event last year and appreciated the authenticity and mostly unfiltered answers from the candidates. Last year’s event even made her change her mind on the candidate she wanted to win.

“We can only make a difference in our city if we are a part of making that difference,” Foreyt said. “Being able to see what people are actually talking about and who these people are. They’re not just a name on a ballot, they are people. They are working for you. I think it’s important.”

Election Day is Tuesday.