Three questions facing the Mariners at MLB’s trade deadline

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Mariners are baseball’s most confounding team of 2026.

A club that opened the year with designs on a World Series parade enters August in third place in the worst division in the sport.

With a punchless lineup and an in-its-prime core, the Mariners somehow simultaneously have major roster needs and a bloated roster crunch.

They don’t know how to explain how they got here and they are struggling to find ways to push through their prolonged daze.

All of which makes the front office’s approach to the MLB trade deadline Monday (3 p.m.) all the more unpredictable.

We’ll ask and answer three questions here to try make sense of the team’s deadline agenda.

1. Will they (should they?) be buyers?

This weekend’s series against the Minnesota Twins will help determine that. It is, without question, the most important three days of the season for the Mariners, whose deadline plans hang in the balance.

In the past few weeks, the Mariners front office has taken the posture of a surefire buyer.

That said, if the Mariners don’t make headway this weekend – against a surprising Twins team they’re now chasing in the AL wild-card race – would anyone blame the front office for having a change of heart before Monday?

Because it’s fair to wonder if trading away real assets – be it a controllable big-league player or a prospect of any kind – is the prudent course of action given how this roster is performing.

Then again, despite its sub-. 500 record, this team still expects to play in October, still believes it’s the most talented team in the AL West at a time when the division is as winnable as ever.

And that, as much as anything, appears to be the driving factor in the organization’s deadline motivations.

This roster has postseason experience. It has high-end starting pitching. It has electric back-end relievers. And it has a lineup with proven October pop.

It’s a roster built for the playoffs.

It just has to get there first.

And if the front office is convinced that one or two new pieces will push them there, it will be aggressive in the final hours before Monday’s deadline. But the team also has to show, over the next few days, it is worthy of such aggressive action.

2. Will they really trade Emerson Hancock?

The chances of trading Hancock are greater than the chances of the Mariners keeping him.

A late-blooming right-hander, Hancock has been one of the best developments of the season for the Mariners. He came into the year as the No. 6 starter and, after transforming his arsenal and his mindset, now ranks as one of the team’s three most productive starting pitchers.

Why deal a starting pitcher of that caliber who is effectively making league-minimum salary and under club control for four more years?

The simple answer is Hancock is the Mariners’ best trade asset they’re willing to dangle.

They don’t want to trade any of their established top four starters – Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo – and their robust pitching pipeline has two more uber talents in Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan who look just about ready to help at the major league level.

Hancock is likely the one to get squeezed out.

The Mariners’ preference would be to trade 33-year-old Luis Castillo, and that remains a possibility.

The return they’d get for Castillo would be far less substantial than what they would get for Hancock – because Castillo is older, more expensive and is not the same pitcher he was a couple years ago – though sources have said the Mariners have suggested to other teams that they would be open to pay down some of the remaining $30 million on Castillo’s deal. (He also has a $25 million vesting option for 2028 that could further complicate trade talks.)

Perhaps the Mariners could make a contender-to-contender trade with the San Diego Padres – or, more accurately, semicontender-to-semicontender trade – and swap Hancock for one of San Diego’s high-leverage relievers.

It seems more and more unlikely that the Padres will trade Mason Miller, the game’s best closer, and even if he was truly available, would it make sense for the Mariners to give up a gargantuan haul for a pitcher who throws just a few innings a week?

Adrián Morejón and Jeremiah Estrada, two of the Padres’ other elite bullpen arms, are more realistic for the Mariners.

3. What are the options for an offensive upgrade?

The Mariners want a right-handed bat. The problem: The supply for right-handed bats in this market is extremely limited, and the ones that are available will come at a painful price.

You can cross the Reds’ Spencer Steer and the Giants’ Casey Schmitt off the Mariners’ wish list. Both would have been close to ideal gets for the M’s, but both of those right-handed sluggers landed on the injured list in recent days, further limiting the market.

The Orioles’ Taylor Ward, the longtime Angels outfielder, is a pending free agent who could be available. The Mariners and Orioles, though, have not lined up on a meaningful trade under their current front-office regimes.

The Miami Marlins have signaled that they’re open to moving just about anyone on their roster, and breakout shortstop Otto Lopez – a right-hander who leads the majors in hits and doubles – is one of the more intriguing names floating around in trade circles.

Lopez would help the Mariners, certainly. But would they want to A) give up a huge haul for a player with such a limited track record and B) bring in another shortstop when they’ve invested so much already in 21-year-old Colt Emerson?

Can’t rule it out. One could play third base, potentially, though the layers of complexity make all that feel a bit far-fetched.

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres is another impending free agent who hits from the right side and has a solid track record. He’s never played third base, though – the one spot in the infield the Mariners could really use help – and he’s owed roughly $7 million for the final two months of the regular season.

As it has done the past two deadlines, Mariners ownership is open to adding to the payroll in the coming days, according to sources. But that increase is only expected to be marginal, and Torres could prove to be too expensive.

Veteran sluggers Luis Robert Jr. (Mets) and George Springer (Blue Jays) probably fall in a similar bucket, and their injury histories are an obvious concern.

The Reds’ Eugenio Suárez has been one of the most popular Mariners in recent memory, and he had one of the biggest swings in franchise history last October. This could use every bit of Geno’s good-vibes aura right now. But would they want to circle back for a third time, warts and all?