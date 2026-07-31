Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch: ‘You don’t win with less anymore’

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

CHICAGO – Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies are fighting an uphill financial battle.

When UW takes the field against Washington State on Sept. 6 to open the 2026 college football season, the Huskies won’t have one of the most expensive rosters in college football, Jedd Fisch said. The UW coach doesn’t think his program will even be among the 30 highest spenders in the sport.

To compensate for their lack of financial firepower, Fisch said his coaching staff has five directives. His first four are relatively straightforward. Rely on younger players. Focus financial resources on retention. Create reasons for players to stay for less than their worth. Stay healthy to avoid exposing unprepared depth.

Fisch’s final instruction? Hope.

“We’re not close to where we need to be,” Fisch said.

Fisch spent nearly 15 minutes discussing the financial realities of college athletics in 2026 during his availability at Big Ten media days Thursday in Chicago, offering insight into the continually rising costs and his belief that it’s no longer possible to win with less.

“That’s really not the 2026 edition of college athletics,” Fisch said. “You don’t win with less anymore. You win with more.”

College football remains an ever-growing arms race. And while the House v. NCAA settlement was supposed to set a standard revenue sharing amount around $20 million, third-party name, image and likeness (NIL) agreements have seen roster values reach significantly higher.

In May, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the most expensive college football rosters are approaching the $50 million mark for a single season. Fisch said he believes $35 million is likely the minimum amount needed to field a competitive football team going forward.

Fisch added he and Washington athletic director Pat Chun consistently discuss new ways to create revenue streams and find ways to connect with the various business opportunities in Seattle.

“That’s part of what we’re doing nowadays,” he said. “We’re not just X’s and O’s. We are in a process where we’re trying to create revenue and also connect with our donor base to show them the importance of the investment in college football.”

The UW football coach specifically mentioned he’d like to see Husky Stadium used to host concerts, noting how country music star Morgan Wallen has performed in front of sold-out shows at Michigan Stadium, Clemson’s Memorial Stadium and Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, among others.

Husky Stadium, which also functions as UW football’s training facility, presents several security challenges as a potential concert venue, but Fisch said UW athletics has started work to navigate those issues.

“I think we all know that is the new wave of revenue generation that kind of has picked up a lot more recently,” he said. “So we’re working very hard with the administration and the community to figure out a way to do that.”

A Florida alum, Fisch noted how UF hosts the Gator Growl, a student-run pep rally during its homecoming week that often features famous comedians or musicians, and said he hoped UW considered something similar.

Another challenge facing the Huskies involved their collective, or lack thereof. UW stopped operating its third-party collective, Montlake Futures, after the House settlement was adopted in June 2025. Instead, Washington directed third-party NIL opportunities to Dawgs Unleashed, its newly formed internal NIL and marketing division.

But Fisch said he believes third-party LLCs will return to college football again, particularly if the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act proposed by Sen. Maria Cantwell and Sen. Ted Cruz isn’t passed.

If the bill passes, Fisch said universities will be able to give more money in revenue sharing, something the UW coach said he favors as long as there are ways to regulate schools spending within a cap. If it doesn’t pass, Fisch said the Huskies will have to consider new revenue generation strategies or, revisit old ones like Montlake Futures.

Either way, Fisch said UW – and other athletics departments – need clarity. The Protect College Sports Act, which addresses numerous facets of the splintering college athletics landscape, did not receive support from the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference despite lawmakers making amendments on Thursday as the Senate’s summer recess creeps closer, according to a report by Thamel and ESPN’s Dan Murphy.

“We’re entering into the new world order,” Fisch said. “Collectives are a huge part of what they’re going to allow or not allow. And we have to figure that out quick. There is going to be a place where third-party LLCs are going to be a part again of college athletics.”