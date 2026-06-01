Cal Raleigh takes positive next step in rehab for Seattle Mariners

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Sporting full catcher’s gear and a jovial disposition, Cal Raleigh made the long walk from the Mariners bullpen, through the outfield grass and back to the T-Mobile Park home dugout Monday afternoon.

The Mariners’ star catcher had just caught his first bullpen since returning to Seattle over the weekend, and he was clearly in good spirits as he greeted familiar faces back in the dugout, offering another encouraging update in his recovery from a right oblique strain.

“Feeling good,” he said in passing.

Raleigh had run a series of sprints in right field before making the trek out to the bullpen, where he squatted for a couple dozen pitches from Bryan Woo.

While rehabbing in Arizona, Raleigh on Friday took his first swings off a tee since landing on the injured list on May 14. The light work in the cages has ramped up through the weekend.

“I know that he’s progressing as he should,” manager Dan Wilson said. “I know that his baseball intent certainly is more prevalent now. It’s a lot less of just the rehab, and it’s now getting into some of the baseball work that he needs to do. So all signs are pointing to good recovery.”

The Mariners have not detailed next steps for Raleigh’s recovery, but Wilson said those plans will be finalized with the training staff in the next day or two as the AL MVP runner-up approaches the start of a minor-league rehab assignment.

Raleigh is scheduled to remain with the club through the final game of the home stand Wednesday.

“It’s great to have him around,” Wilson said. “It feels good, like you’re getting the family back together.”

Rare start for Refsnyder

That Rob Refsnyder was in the Mariners’ lineup as the designated hitter for Mondays’ series opener against the New York Mets was, on its own, not especially notable.

What made it interesting is it was Refsnyder’s first start of the season against a right-handed starting pitcher. In this case, it was the Mets’ Austin Warren.

Warren, a regular reliever, was making the first start of his big-league career, and he was scheduled only to serve as the “opener” and pitch an inning or two.

After that, the Mets were expected to turn to veteran lefty Sean Manaea as their “bulk” arm, and the lefty matchup is a more advantageous one for Refsnyder.

Dom Canzone will be available then off the bench for a potential pinch-hit situation against a right-handed reliever later in the game.

The Mets have not announced a starter for Tuesday’s game, but they are expected to employ an opener again.

Mets ace Freddy Peralta is listed as their starter for Wednesday’s series finale.

Historic appearance at third base





Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor made a nice gesture during a spring training game in late February when, before his first plate appearance, he made a concerted effort to shake hands and introduce himself to plate umpire Jen Pawol, who last year became the first woman to work a regular-season MLB game.

On Monday night, Pawol made a little more history when she became the first woman to umpire an MLB game in Seattle.

“My mama taught me to be respectful,” Naylor said Monday afternoon. “I like to show respect and kindness to everyone, boy or girl, female or male, regardless of race and regardless of gender.”

A full-time Triple-A crew chief, Pawol in 2024 became part of MLB’s roster of backup umpires, and last August she got her first call-up to work a Marlins-Braves game in Atlanta.

On Sunday, Pawol worked behind the plate in the Yankees-A’s game in Sacramento.

“I think she did great,” Yankees star Aaron Judge told reporters. “… She’s locked in back there.”