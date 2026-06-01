I do-a! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry in London town hall ceremony

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are writing a new chapter in their romance, tying the knot two years after a meeting that would make most bookworms swoon.

The Grammy-winning “Levitating” pop diva, 30, and “Eternity” actor, 36, exchanged their vows Sunday morning at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in Westminster, London, officials confirmed to the Associated Press. The Daily Mail published photos of the newlyweds all smiles and hand-in-hand descending town hall steps. Callum was spotted wearing a navy suit as his bride donned a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves and a wide-brimmed hat, according to the Daily Mail. The singer also wore white Louboutin heels and a serpentine necklace by Bulgari.

Lipa and “Masters of the Sky” star Turner began dating in January 2024, after numerous missed opportunities. Turner told the Times of London in October 2025 that he and his now-wife (“I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world”) first met in Los Angeles before a mutual friend’s birthday and struck up an instant connection. “We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy,” Turner said.

Lipa runs her own book club and blog, titled Service95, and announces the selected reads on Instagram. When they met, the bookworms-turned-lovebirds were each making their way through Hernán Díaz’s “Trust.”The novel won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2023.

“I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page,’” he told the Times. “In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, ‘I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry.’ And that was really the first (moment).”

Lipa hard-launched her romance with Turner on Instagram in July 2024, sharing photos from Glastonbury. Over the following years, the singer continued sharing photos of sweet moments between herself and Turner, who does not have an Instagram account, and the pair were spotted together at numerous public events including the 2025 Met Gala. In December 2024, Lipa posted photos featuring a diamond ring on her left ring finger, spurring engagement chatter. After months of flaunting the ring on social media posts, Lipa confirmed the engagement to British Vogue in June 2025.

“It’s very exciting … This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends for ever — it’s a really special feeling,” she told the outlet at the time.